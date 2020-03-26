Glue-applied Labels Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2026

This report presents the worldwide Glue-applied Labels market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Glue-applied Labels Market:

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

