Global Yogurt Market Share to Hit USD 98.23 Billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Yogurt Market was valued around USD 70.23 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 98.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global yogurt market in 2017.

Obesity and increasing health consciousness among the consumers will positively affect the market demand for yogurt across the world.

Rise in awareness of health benefits is resulting in the growing concern among people towards healthier lifestyle which is driving the growth of the yogurt market.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/yogurt-market#ReportSample/

Global Yogurt Market: Competitive Landscape

Major industry players in the global Yogurt market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the Yogurt market. For instance, Nestle had successfully launched Greek yogurt named Grekyo, just after Epigamia entered the Indian market. Most of the major vendors in the Global Yogurt Market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of Yogurt along of changing lifestyle for a healthier life by people is driving the yogurt market

Yogurt is among the most popular fermented dairy products all across the globe. It has great consumer acceptability owing to its various health benefits along with its basic nutrition. Generally, yogurt is considered as a nutrition-enriched food due to its nutrient profile and is a rich source of calcium which provides important amounts of calcium in a bio-available form. In addition, it also provides milk proteins which have a higher biological value and provides almost all the crucial amino acids necessary to maintain good health.

North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global yogurt market in 2017.

The global market for yogurt is segmented by product type, form, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Flavoured Yogurt, Regular Yogurt, and Low Fat/ Fat-Free Yogurt. The form is segmented into Set Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, and Others. The Packaging type is segmented into Cup, Pouch, Bottles, and Others. The distribution channel is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, and Online Store.

Geographically, the Global Yogurt market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American Yogurt market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 33% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8%

Ask for Research Methodology of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/yogurt-market#RM/

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Yogurt Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Yogurt Market, By Product

Chapter: 7. Yogurt Market, By Form

Chapter: 8. Yogurt Market, By Packaging

Chapter: 9. Yogurt Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter: 10. Yogurt Market, By Region

Get Detailed Analysis of Table of Contents (TOC)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/yogurt-market#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826