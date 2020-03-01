Global X-ray Fluorescence Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on X-ray Fluorescence Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the X-ray Fluorescence market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market was valued nearly US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

XRF (X-ray fluorescence) is an analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials. XRF analyzers determines the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent X-ray that is emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. XRF allows irregularly shaped samples that fit into the spectrometer to be analyzed without the need for destructive sample preparation such as crushing, grinding, and cutting. In addition, samples analyzed using XRF can be later analyzed using other techniques, as no destruction occurs to the sample.

Global X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Market Dynamics:

Benefits related to X-ray fluorescence technique such as non-destructive rapid multi-element analysis, easy sample preparations, and has the potential to screen unknown matter in a wide array of sample matrices such as solids, liquids, thin films, powders, slurries, and several others is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. XRF analyzes the sample without the need for dilution or digestion and thereby, disposal of chemical waste is not necessary. XRF can measure gram quantities without any risk of cross-contamination and therefore, error in an XRF result is much lower.

XRF technology several configurations are widely used in different industries and applications such as minerals and mining, food safety and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, precious metals, polymers, and marine fuel oil analysis respectively. XRF is helpful in measuring percentage of metals within inorganic matrices such as cement and metal alloys. It is an essential research and development tool in construction and metal industries, and enables development of higher quality cements and alloys.

XRF is used for a vast variety of elemental analysis applications. It can be used to measure virtually every element from Na to Pu in the periodic table, in concentrations ranging from a few ppm to nearly 100%. It can be used for monitoring major components in a product or process, or the addition of minor additives.

However, high initial cost and calibration issues relate to X-ray fluorescence is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Initial setup costs are relatively higher for customized XRF equipment, which are widely used across research institutions and industry verticals. Most elemental variations are measured as counts instead of as concentrations. Calibration of XRF instruments used to measure concentration require quantitative analysis of bulk sediment chemistry.

Several advancements in XRF-related technologies such as total-reflection XRF (TXRF) and micro-calorimeters and transition edge sensor (TES) X-ray detectors, can create potential revenue opportunities for players in the target market. These advancements will help to overcome various limitations related to XRF regarding the age and calibration of instruments, costs of setting up, matrix effects to be considered, and the stringent sets of standards.

Market analysis by product type:

On the basis of type segmentation, handheld segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising demand for these devices for on-field work such as industrial scrap sorting, archaeological excavation, and in mining due to its speed, portability and ease of use, and real-time analysis features.

Market analysis by application:

Among all the application segments, food & pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing need for safe and nutritious food, coupled with prevalence of contaminants and adulterated, counterfeit or fraudulent food.

Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global X-ray fluorescence market, and it accounts for largest revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by North America market is expected to continue over the forecast period and expected to grow with a CAGR over 4.5%.

Increasing investments in infrastructural activities, coupled with rising demand for X-ray fluorescence devices from the cement industry for cement quality check is another major factor expected to drive growth of the North America X-ray fluorescence market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing government spending on construction activities, and rising consumption of cement in the US is expected to support growth of the North America XRF market.

Moreover, North America leads in terms of corn production, and soils need to be accurately analyzed for heavy and pollutant metals. X-ray fluorescence device is ideal for such analysis, which is likely to boost adoption such devices in the countries in region to a significant extent.

India X-ray fluorescence market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. Increasing use of X-ray fluorescence devices for soil testing, coupled with government initiatives for development and expansion of the mining industry in the country are among the major factors expected to boost demand for X-ray fluorescence devices, which in turn is driving growth of the India X-ray fluorescence market. Moreover, increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about X-ray fluorescence devices advantages, coupled with increasing investments by governments and private organizations for development of the agriculture sector in the country are other major factors expected to fuel growth of the X-ray fluorescence market in India over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) segmentation, by product type:

Handheld

Desktop

Global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) segmentation, by application:

Cement

Mining & metals

Petroleum

Chemicals

Environmental

Food & pharmaceutical

Global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) segmentation, by region/country:

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Key Market Players included in the report: Global X-ray Fluorescence Market

OJSC NPP Burevestnik

Bruker Corporation

Baltic Scientific Instruments Ltd.

Dandong Dongfang Measurement & Control Technology Co Ltd.

Elvatech Ltd.

HELMUT FISCHER GmbH

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

HORIBA, Ltd.

SUZHOU LANScientific Co., Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

PERSEE ANALYTICS, INC.

Polywis Technology Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Skyray Instrument Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurocontrol Technics Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global X-ray Fluorescence Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of X-ray Fluorescence industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of X-ray Fluorescence industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of X-ray Fluorescence industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of X-ray Fluorescence industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of X-ray Fluorescence industry.

