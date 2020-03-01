Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market was valued at around US$ 0.4 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

X-ray diffractometer (XRD) is an analytical technique which provides detailed information about crystalline compounds, including identification and quantification of crystalline phases.

X-ray diffractometers consist of an X-ray generator, a goniometer and sample holder, and an X-ray detector such as photographic film or a movable proportional counter. X-ray tubes generate X-rays by bombarding a metal target with high-energy (10“100 keV) electrons that knock out core electrons.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market Dynamics:

Major factor driving growth of the X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is efficiency and mobility of portable XRD analyzers. In addition, various benefits offered by X-ray powder diffraction technique such as high sensitivity, comparatively better depth profiling, and increased reliability is expected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, operational procedure of X-ray powder diffractometer is convenient, with effective resolution and lower maintenance costs, and can be used for both qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of applications. Some include polymorph study, screening the crystal structure and lattice parameters, pharmaceuticals, nano and material science, geological applications, as well as in the glass industry which in turn is expected to further support growth of the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market over the forecast period.

Moreover, development of novel X-ray diffraction techniques which enables rapid analysis of samples using handheld instruments for remote applications is other factor expected to fuel growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Powder X-ray diffraction technique can be used as a complementary to electron diffraction for phase identification and structure solution in physics, chemistry, and materials science. Complementary use of XRF and XRD for analysis of geological minerals is other factor expected to augment growth of market over the forecast period. For instance, in a typical crystalline sample, XRF might measure the total Ca concentration or the total Fe concentration. XRD permits analysis of the phases or compounds in crystalline materials such as rocks, minerals, and oxide materials. So in the same sample, XRD takes the analysis a stage further and gives information about CaO, CaCO3 , Ca(OH)2 contents and other Ca phases or the levels of Fe phases, such as FeO, Fe2 O3 , Fe3 O4 , Fe3 C, and other Fe phases. Therefore, combining the results of both XRF and XRD techniques allows for a better and more complete characterization of any given crystalline sample.

However, lower peak resolution is restraining factor impacting growth of the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market currently. In addition, XRD has size limitations and is much more accurate for measuring large crystalline structures rather than small ones which can also further limit growth of the market over the forecast period.

Development of portable non-invasive XRD-XRF instrument that are cost-effective can create potential opportunities for players operating in the target market. In addition, advancements in XRD instruments enabling accurate and precise study structure, composition, and physical properties of materials is expected to present major opportunities for growth of the target market over the next ten years.

Market analysis by product type:

On the basis of product type segmentation, X-ray powder diffraction segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Furthermore, the X-ray powder diffraction segment is expected to register highest CAGR of around 5.0%, owing to the increasing demand for X-ray powder diffraction for analysis of new molecules.

Market analysis by application:

On the basis of application segmentation, the pharma segment is estimated to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The scientific research institutes segment is expected to register highest CAGR over 5.5%. For pharma sector XRD is gaining high degree of popularity in drug manufacturing and quality certifying laboratories as it aids manufacturers in collecting details on parameters such as crystal structure, polymorphism, percentage of crystallinity of drug, and compatibility with excipient.

Analysis by Region:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for significant revenue share in the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market in 2017. This is attributed to easy availability of technologically advanced X-ray diffractometers, coupled with increasing adoption in various research facilities across countries in the region, which are major factors driving growth of the Europe X-ray diffractometer market currently. Japan contributed major revenue share in Asia Pacific region.

The market in North America accounts for significant share in the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market. X-ray equipment are widely used in detection of breast cancer, dental issues, chest imaging, and orthopedic disorder. High prevalence of cancer and orthopedic disorders is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017, fractures due to osteoporosis are a serious concern in the US, followed by bone deformity among the rapidly growing aging population, which in turn is expected to create a lucrative environment for growth of the X-ray equipment market over the forecast period.

Presence of prominent players in the North America market such as Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Innov-X Technologies Canada Ltd., coupled with increasing penetration of prominent international players in the region are major factors boosting adoption of X-ray diffractometers in countries in the region

Europe is another market accounts that holds a significant revenue share in the global X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market. The Europe X-ray diffractometer (XRD) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. Easy availability of technologically advanced X-ray diffractometers, coupled with increasing adoption of the same in various research facilities across countries in the region are major factors driving growth of the Europe X-ray diffractometer market currently. Increasing adoption of X-ray diffractometer devices in various end-use industries, primarily in pharmaceuticals sector and research facilities, coupled with increasing manufacturing activities in countries in the region are other factors expected to drive growth of the X-ray diffractometer market in Europe.

Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

X-ray powder diffraction

Single-crystal XRD

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Pharma

Biotech

Scientific research Institutes

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) Market

Bruker Corporation

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dandong Tongda Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,

PERSEE ANALYTICS, INC.

