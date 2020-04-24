Global Wireless Network Security Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity after COVID-19 pandemic

Wireless Network Security: Introduction

In this ever changing technological world, due to rise in usage of internet of things (IoT) most of the organizations are adopting wireless network security to protect their network from the unauthorized and malicious access attempts. Now-a-days, wireless communication is preferred by many organizations as it is easy to setup and minimizes some of the limitations of wired communication structure. Wireless network security is cost effective as compare to wired structure and it is also easily movable. Wireless network security plays a vital role in wireless communication to eliminate unnecessary threats which occurs in network.

Typically, wireless network security is delivered through wireless devices such as routers or switch. These devices by default encrypts and secures all wireless communication data. Although, even if the data security is compromised, unauthorized user is not able to view the content of transit data. Moreover, wireless intrusion detection system helps to enable protection of a wireless network by alerting to service station in case security breach.

Wireless Network Security: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the market of wireless network security are advanced telecommunication and high adoption of internet of things. The stronghold of various technologies such as bring your own device (BYOD) and rising implementation of advanced network technologies across several organizations is creating a great positive impact on the market of wireless security network. Moreover, wireless network security plays key role in protecting the confidential data by data encryption mechanism. Another major factor driving the market of wireless network security is adoption of intrusion detection system in several applications such as critical infrastructure and high security areas.

The market of wireless network security is witnessing high growth owing to the surging demand for WLAN security system. Wireless network security systems are used to enhance network performance and enable high speed data transmission within a secured environment. The major restraints faced by wireless security market are caused by integrating wireless technologies efficiently across mobile devices which will hamper the market growth of wireless network security market.

Wireless Network Security: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of solutions:

Firewall

Intrusion Detection

Encryption

Identity and Access Management

Unified Threat Management

Segmentation on the basis of services:

Security Operation Service

Managed Service

Consulting Services

Wireless Network Security: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is dominating the market of wireless network security by adopting various trending security solutions such as wireless LAN security. These solutions are implementing effectively in both enterprise mode as well as in personal mode (Home connections).

In Asia pacific region, the market of wireless network security is expected to grow in positive manner owing to increasing adoption of enterprise IT infrastructure services.

Wireless Network Security: Key Players

Some of the key players of wireless network security market are:

Cisco,

Motorola Solutions,

Brocade Communications,

ADT,

Honeywell,

Sophos Ltd.,

Ruckus

