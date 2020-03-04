Global Wireless Audio Speaker Market 2020, Industry Size-Share, Key Manufacturers, Business Development Opportunities, Market Estimation, Growth and Revenue 2025

The Wireless Audio Speaker market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wireless Audio Speaker.

This report presents the worldwide Wireless Audio Speaker market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Logitech

Texas Instruments

Samsung

Sony

HP

Creative

LG

Ultimate Ears

Braven

Philips

Hercules

Harman

JBL

Microchip Technology Inc.

Yamaha

Denon

Wireless Audio Speaker Breakdown Data by Type

Bluetooth Technology

Wi-Fi Technology

Sonos Technology

Airplay Technology

Others

Wireless Audio Speaker Breakdown Data by Application

Home Audio

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Others (Security & Defense)

Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wireless Audio Speaker status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wireless Audio Speaker manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Audio Speaker :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wireless Audio Speaker market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bluetooth Technology

1.4.3 Wi-Fi Technology

1.4.4 Sonos Technology

1.4.5 Airplay Technology

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Audio

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Others (Security & Defense)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production 2013-2025

2.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Wireless Audio Speaker Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Wireless Audio Speaker Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Audio Speaker Market

2.4 Key Trends for Wireless Audio Speaker Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Wireless Audio Speaker Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Wireless Audio Speaker Production

4.2.2 United States Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Wireless Audio Speaker Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Production

4.3.2 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Wireless Audio Speaker Production

4.4.2 China Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Wireless Audio Speaker Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Wireless Audio Speaker Production

4.5.2 Japan Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Wireless Audio Speaker Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Wireless Audio Speaker Production

4.6.2 South Korea Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Wireless Audio Speaker Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production by Type

6.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue by Type

6.3 Wireless Audio Speaker Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Logitech

8.1.1 Logitech Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Logitech Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Logitech Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.1.5 Logitech Recent Development

8.2 Texas Instruments

8.2.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Texas Instruments Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

8.3 Samsung

8.3.1 Samsung Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Samsung Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Samsung Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.4 Sony

8.4.1 Sony Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Sony Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Sony Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.4.5 Sony Recent Development

8.5 HP

8.5.1 HP Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 HP Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 HP Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.5.5 HP Recent Development

8.6 Creative

8.6.1 Creative Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Creative Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Creative Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.6.5 Creative Recent Development

8.7 LG

8.7.1 LG Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 LG Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 LG Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.7.5 LG Recent Development

8.8 Ultimate Ears

8.8.1 Ultimate Ears Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Ultimate Ears Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Ultimate Ears Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.8.5 Ultimate Ears Recent Development

8.9 Braven

8.9.1 Braven Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Braven Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Braven Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.9.5 Braven Recent Development

8.10 Philips

8.10.1 Philips Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Philips Wireless Audio Speaker Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Philips Wireless Audio Speaker Product Description

8.10.5 Philips Recent Development

8.11 Hercules

8.12 Harman

8.13 JBL

8.14 Microchip Technology Inc.

8.15 Yamaha

8.16 Denon

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Wireless Audio Speaker Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Wireless Audio Speaker Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Audio Speaker Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Audio Speaker Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Audio Speaker Distributors

11.3 Wireless Audio Speaker Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Wireless Audio Speaker Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

