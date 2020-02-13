Global Wireless Asset Management Market 2020 By Products (Asset Tags, Wearable Tags, Wireless Sensors, GPS), Tags (Rigid, Tamper Evident, Destructible, Removable), Technology (RFID, WiFi, Zigbee) and Trends

The Global Wireless Asset Market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Wireless asset management is solution used to monitor and manage asset such as equipment, tools, patient and even professionals using wireless technology. In this dynamic business scenario decision making is a crucial factor, having real time information makes a significant difference in the end result due to timely availability of information.

Being wireless in nature, creates a whole new set of possibilities for the system, it provides portability, flexibility and scalability to the overall system. It ensures that assets and categories of assets are searchable, indicating both room level location and availability status as in on/off, normal/overloaded, in-use and free. To avoid disfunctionality the systems provide on time alerts for servicing the equipment and also provides theft alert if in case the equipment crosses geo-fenced area.

Timely availability of information ensures an improved operational efficiency of the system which helps in building a better client relations by full filling their orders as per the requirement. Companies are increasingly adopting the solution to improve their asset utilization level; by recent developments monitoring has been possible through personal computers and various other handheld devices. Moreover the system also enables one to monitor the complete operations through any distant location using internet.

Drivers:

Increasing need for real-time asset monitoring solution is the major driver for the global wireless asset tracking market.

Rising demand for portable monitoring and management solution to improve operational efficiency is also a key driver for the wireless asset management market.

Challenges:

There are various compatibility issues with existing system.

High initial costs involved.

Being a new system, there is lack of knowledge and expertise related to its functioning and benefits.

