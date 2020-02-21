Global Wellness Supplements Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Wellness Supplements Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints extracted from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast period of 2018-2025. With this, businesses can visualize the landscape about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. A high quality global market research is brought together for the success of your business at international level. This global Wellness Supplements Market report has been prepared by conducting market research in a systematic manner.

The Global Wellness Supplements Market is expected to reach USD 384.30 Billion by 2025, from USD 204.72 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Wellness Supplements Market By Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional/Fortified Food & Beverages and Food intolerance products and Dermo-Cosmetic Skin Essentials), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global wellness supplement market are Life Extension, OPTAVIA, Beachbody, LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Organo Gold., Thrive Life, LLC, Phytoscience Trévo, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Melaleuca Inc, Shaklee Corporation, Arbonne International, LLC., Forever Living.com, L.L.C, Juice Plus+, Herbalife International of America, Inc, and Isagenix Worldwide LLC, Nikken Inc., Wellness Resources, Inc., The Daily Wellness Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Glanbia plc, Nestle, Nuskin, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. A and among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness towards healthy lifestyles

Increasing ageing population

Raising disposable income in developing incomes

Rising demands towards the healthy and cosmetic products

Lack of traditional food categories

High cost of supplement food products

Regulatory issues

Increasing incidence of health issues

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

• Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Segmentation

• Comparison

• Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• MEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

