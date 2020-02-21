Global Well Completion Equipment & Services Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is a research report available at globalreportsstore.com

Global Well Completion Equipment & Services Industry is valued approximately USD 10.36 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.78% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Well completion is the method of making a drilled well equipped for production of oil and gas. The equipment that are used to make a well are known as well completion equipment and are employed to reduce installation costs, time, and risks, where the reservoir is solid and well–known. Well completion services include casing, perforating, gravel packing, cementing, and installation of a production plant. The major driving factor for the global well completion equipment and services Industry includes shale gas inflation in the U.S., new additions to recoverable resources, and increase in production rate. Stringent environmental policies and regulations, coupled with a fall in the number of refineries are observed as the major restraining factors for well completion equipment and services Industry The technical issues related with production, mechanical and technical issues related with equipment, and well can be resolved by using well completion services system. It helps to reduce damage & operational cost and to increase production.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Packers

Sand Control Tools

Multistage Fracturing Tools

Liner Hangers

Smart Wells

Valves

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

