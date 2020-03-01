Global Water Purifiers Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water Purifiers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water Purifiers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global water purifier market is expected to value at approximately US$ 51.02 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8 %. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global water purifier market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global water purifier market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, end user, distribution channel, and region

Global Water Purifier Market: Introduction

Water purifier is mainly used to remove different type of adulterations from water with aid of a physical barrier, chemical process, or biological process. Water purification is the transition of dirty harmful water into clean safe and drinkable water. Water purification process means freeing water from any kind of impurity as it may contain such as contaminants or microorganisms in it.

Global Water Purifier Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding presence of impurities and pathogens in water supplied to residential and commercial sectors has increased demand for water purifying technologies in the recent years and is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, increasing contamination of water bodies owing to rapid industrialization and growing population has resulting in increasing number of health issues cases. Moreover, increasing demand for water purifier from urban areas as water supplied by the municipal corporations in urban areas is not considered safe to drink and requires further purification, which in turn expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, government initiatives by various countries for development of effective water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, in order to supply purified water or drinking water to people living in urban and rural areas is a major factor expected to hamper the global water purifiers market to significant extent. For instance, according to EPA, around 53,000 municipal water utilities offer drinking water to commercial, residential, and industrial customers in the US. Municipal water utilities may be owned by local government, private nonprofit, or private for-profit entities. In addition, various local players that manufactures, assembles, and sale water purifiers at very competitive rates without following any quality norms or certification is a factor expected to hamper revenue growth of the major players by selling products at competitive prices.

Increasing investments and funding by prominent players for development of new technologically advance water purification in the market is a key trend observed in the global water purifiers market currently. For instance, In May 2018, Blue Star Limited, which is India-based water purifier manufacturer announced launch of stylish and differentiated range of residential water purifiers with RO, UV, RO+UV+UF, and RO+UV technologies, in order to strength the product portfolio as well as expand its geographical footfall.

Growing awareness regarding the various health benefits of water purifiers among individuals from middle and lower-middle income segment in urban and rural areas, coupled changing living standards are some of the factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for player operating in water purifier market.

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis by Product type:

On the basis of product type, the RO purifier segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global water purifier market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 9% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This type of purifier is primarily attributed to best suitable to treat hard water and convert hard water to sweet, soft water using RO membrane. In addition, it helps to removes dissolved materials such as arsenic, nitrates, sodium, copper and lead, and some organic chemicals.

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis by Application:

Among all the application segments, the residential segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global water purifier market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8.7%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to higher adoption rate of water purifier at residential sector and increasing number of water borne diseases such as Cholera, Dysentery, and others.

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Among all the distribution channel segments, the retail store segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global water purifier market and is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.0%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to wide network of retail stores and expanding its direct sales to smaller towns for newer water purifier products.

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis by Region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global water purifier market, and is expected to account for largest revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. The major driving factors for growth of the water purifier market in this region is increasing incidences of waterborne diseases and growing water pollution due to industrial development. In addition, growing threat of tropical disease outbreaks, rising temperatures linked to climate changes, increasing people approach towards having a healthier lifestyle and drinking pure water are some of the other factors expected to support growth of the market in North America, and in turn is expected to drive growth of the global water purifier market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR of over 8.5% in the global water purifier market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to rising disposable income, high rate of pollution and population growth in countries such as India and China as well as growing industrialization are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the market in country in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Global Water Purifier Market Segmentation:

Global Water Purifier Market Segmentation, by product type:

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others (include UF, Candle Filter Purifier, Activated Carbon Filter Purifier etc.)

Global Water Purifier Market Segmentation, by application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Water Purifier Market Segmentation, by distribution channel:

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Global Water Purifier Market Segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Water Purifiers Market

Forbes & Company Limited (Eureka Forbes Limited)

Unilever PLC (Hindustan Unilever Limited)

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Electronics Ltd.)

Ecolab, Inc. (Aquatech International LLC)

O. Smith Corporation

Key Insights Covered: Global Water Purifiers Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Water Purifiers industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Water Purifiers industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Water Purifiers industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Water Purifiers industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Water Purifiers industry.

Research Methodology: Global Water Purifiers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

