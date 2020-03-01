Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market By Material Type (Plastic, Steel Steel, Ductile Iron Concrete And Clay), By Application (Water Supply & Distribution, Wastewater Management), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water and Wastewater Pipe Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water and Wastewater Pipe market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Material Type (Plastic, Steel Steel, Ductile Iron Concrete and Clay), By Application (Water Supply & Distribution, Wastewater Management) by end use (Municipal, Industrial , Residential and Commercial )and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global water and wastewater pipe market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global water and wastewater pipe market is projected to be US$ 23,359.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 40,959.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Water is of utmost importance to humans and others life forms and is irreplaceable for drinking, bathing, and cooking, etc. Agriculture and food production is another crucial factor for the population and requires a large amount of water. Government and commercial offices, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, commercial establishments, as well as industries require clean water for several processes. Drinking water is collected from sources including rivers, lakes, ponds, etc., filtered and refined, and then distributed further. Similarly, wastewater systems collect water and sewage from residential and industrial sources, filter it further and discharge the water to rivers and lakes again. Well-designed water and wastewater system require robust pipes and piping systems that are not susceptible to erosion and other challenges, which can impede the water supply causing water shortages, droughts, or any unsanitary conditions.

Global water and wastewater pipe market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in population that has translated into increasing demand for clean water. Growth in commercial, industrial, and other establishments is another factor for the growing demand for these pipes. Rising demand for food and heavy burden on agricultural lands is another segment with high growth rates for water and wastewater pipes. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market, owing to increasing infrastructural development activities, particularly in emerging economies, followed by North America. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the global water and wastewater pipe market over the forecast period.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Rapid growth in population has also increased demand for food production and put a heavy burden on agricultural lands to yield sufficient output to match the growing demand. Increasing requirement for food production is another factor expected to boost demand for water and wastewater pipes from this segment

Additionally, favorable government initiatives and heavy investments towards development of smart and planned cities in several economies, requiring a well-planned infrastructure for water distribution and its disposal is another factor anticipated to thrust growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market over the forecast period.

However, improper installation of pipes by unskilled labor may also affect the working of these, which is another factor expected to slow down the growth of the global water and wastewater pipe market to a certain extent.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market by Material Type, 2018

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented plastic, steel, ductile iron concrete, and clay. The plastic segment accounts for the majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. APAC accounts majority share in the global water and wastewater pipe market.

The research report on the global water and wastewater pipe market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Aliaxis S.A., Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Tenaris S.A., Welspun Corp Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Tata Steel Limited, Wienerberger AG, ISCO Industries, LLC, and other prominent players.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Plastic

Steel

Ductile Iron Concrete

Clay

Application

Water Supply & Distribution

Wastewater Management

Key Market Players included in the report:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Aliaxis S.A.

Mexichem

S.A.B. de C.V.

Sekisui Chemical Co.Ltd.

Tenaris S.A.

Welspun Corp Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

Wienerberger AG

ISCO Industries LLC

