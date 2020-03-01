Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Voltage Regulators Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Voltage Regulators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Voltage Regulators Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global voltage regulators market is estimated to value US$ 7.4 Bn in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018“2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global voltage regulators market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global voltage regulators market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global voltage regulators market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Voltage regulators is an electronic circuit, which maintains constant voltage output in spite of changes within some specified limits in the load current, input voltage, temperature, etc.

Global Voltage Regulators Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of voltage regulators in automotive and electronic applications is a major factor driving growth of the global voltage regulators market. In addition, rapid development in automotive and electronics industries, owing to convergence of various technologies, coupled with growing inclination towards use of smart electronic devices is another factor driving growth of the global voltage regulators market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), production volume of vehicles in China was 28,118,794 in 2016 and this increased to 29,015,434 in 2017, registering a growth of 3.1% as compared to the previous year.

Moreover, rising demand for electricity from industrial and residential sectors is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period. In an electric power distribution system, voltage regulators are installed at substation or along distribution lines so that end-users receive steady voltage, independent of how much power is drawn from the line.

Increasing vehicle sales as well as rising government initiatives to promote adoption of electric vehicles in various countries such as China, Japan, India, etc., in Asia Pacific region is expected to present revenue opportunities for various major voltage regulators manufacturers during the next five years. Leading manufacturers have strong presence in markets in Europe and the US, and can exploit potential market opportunities in Asia Pacific as a result of the above-mentioned factors.

Analysis by Product Type:

Among all product type segments, the tap-switching product type segment is estimated to account for highest share in 2018 in the global voltage regulators market. This dominance can be attributed to increasing adoption of tap-switches to block bidirectional voltages coupled with availability of various types of tap-switches. The tap-switching product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% in the global market over the forecast period. The electronic product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% in the global market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Application:

Among all application segments, the commercial application segment is estimated to account for highest share in 2018 in the global voltage regulators market. The commercial application segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% in the global market over the forecast period. The industrial application segment is estimated to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% in the global market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

North America market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 20% in the global voltage regulators market in terms of revenue. Increasing spending on transmission infrastructural activities coupled with rising demand for voltage regulators from commercial sector are major factors driving growth of the North America voltage regulators market. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing initiatives by governments towards deployment of electric power distribution infrastructure for electrification of sub-urban, and rural areas is another factor expected to drive growth of the North America market to a significant extent. For instance, on 17 July 2018, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued its first loan guarantee solicitation for the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program (TELGP) under DOEs Loan Programs Office, which will help to provide US$ 2 Bn partial loan guarantees to support economic opportunities for Native America and Alaska Native communities through energy development projects and activities.

The market in Europe is estimated to account for considerable share in the global voltage regulators market and is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period. Presence of prominent voltage regulator manufacturers in countries in this region is a major factor driving growth of the Europe voltage regulators market.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global voltage regulators market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period and is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue. The Asia Pacific voltage regulators market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4.2% in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing production of passenger vehicles in economies such as India, China, and Australia is a major factor expected to boost demand for voltage regulators in this region. For instance, in 2016, according to a report published by Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the number of automobiles manufactured in India was 24.0 Mn, which increased to 25.3 Mn in 2017, and is projected to reach 29.0 Mn by 2018 end. In addition, increasing deployment of power distribution systems in countries such as India, Thailand, etc. is another factor fueling growth of the Asia Pacific voltage regulators market.

The Latin America market is estimated to account for moderate share in the global market and is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing focus on expansion of electric grids by governments in countries in the region, for providing access to electricity in rural areas, is a factor expected to fuel growth of the Latin America voltage regulators market. In 2016, Latin America Power started operation of hydroelectric plants at Carilafquen and Malalcahuello, with power generating capacity of 29 MW.

The Middle East & Africa voltage regulators market is expected to witness highest growth in terms of revenue and is projected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Voltage Regulators Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Tap-switching

Ferroresonant

Electronic

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Segmentation on the basis of region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Voltage Regulators Market

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Howard Industries, Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Voltage Regulators Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Voltage Regulators industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Voltage Regulators industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Voltage Regulators industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Voltage Regulators industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Voltage Regulators industry.

Research Methodology: Global Voltage Regulators Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Voltage Regulators Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580