Global VOC’s Rotor Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on VOC’s Rotor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the VOC’s Rotor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global VOCs Rotor Market by Product Type (Zeolite, Activated Carbon), By Application (Automotive, Chemical, Semi-conductor, Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. which offers a holistic view of the global VOCs rotor market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global VOCs market is projected to be US$ 77.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 157.2 Mn by 2028 at CAGR of 7.4%.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are organic chemicals that have a high vapour pressure even at the standard room temperature. Several VOCs are produced as a by-product in the automobile and chemical industries. Keeping in mind the environmental concerns the amount of VOCs in the industries has to be monitored and thus special devices, named as dehumidifiers, are used for this purpose. A VOC rotor is the most important part of the dehumidifier as it determines the capacity and the lifetime of the dehumidifier. A VOC rotor comprises of honeycombed inorganic paper as a substrate, in which high silica zeolite, activated carbon etc. are present. Zeolite and activated carbon absorb and exude VOCs on their surface to decrease the concentration of VOC in the atmosphere.

Increasing awareness about environmental pollution VOCs are responsible for the depletion of the ozone layer, and that is why it is mandatory to control the amount of VOCs in the atmosphere. A rise in the cognizance about environmental pollution among common people is anticipated to boost the VOC Rotors market growth.

Innovative technology Innovation of new technologies that have bactericidal and more efficient techniques, is likely to increase the usage of the product in food and pharma industries too, along with other industries and so will drive the market growth.

Global VOCs Rotor Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the associated maintenance cost might hamper the growth of the VOCs rotor market. Also, periodic service requirement may dampen the adoption rate of the product. Use of process and equipment modification methods in some organizations may restrict the revenue generation from the VOC rotors market.

Global VOCs rotor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into zeolite and activated carbon. Zeolite segment accounts for the majority of share in global VOCs rotor market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, chemical, semiconductor and other applications. The chemical segment accounts for the majority of share in global VOCs rotor market, followed by automotive. Semiconductor segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global VOCs Rotor Market by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle-East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global VOCs rotor market, stringent government regulations to monitor the level of pollution. APAC region is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. South America and the Middle East are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global VOCs rotor market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Munters Group AB, Nichias Corporation, Seibu Giken Co. Ltd. and Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (GCES) etc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Zeolite

Activated carbon

Application

Automotive

Chemical

Semi-conductor

Key Market Players included in the report:

Munters Group AB

Nichias Corporation

Seibu Giken Co. Ltd.

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (GCES)

