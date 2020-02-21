Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market 2020, Detailed Study by Size, Share, Growth Demand, Top-Players, Trends, Regional-Outlook & Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market.

This report covers Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market for each and every application.

In 2018, the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson (Sweden)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Affirmed Networks (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Mavenir (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Cisco Systems (US)

Athonet (Italy)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Samsung (South Korea)

ExteNet Systems (US)

Telrad Networks (Israel)

Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Operator

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom Operator

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size

2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in China

7.3 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

7.4 China Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in India

10.3 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

10.4 India Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ericsson (Sweden)

12.1.1 Ericsson (Sweden) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.1.4 Ericsson (Sweden) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ericsson (Sweden) Recent Development

12.2 NEC Corporation (Japan)

12.2.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.2.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.3 Affirmed Networks (US)

12.3.1 Affirmed Networks (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.3.4 Affirmed Networks (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Affirmed Networks (US) Recent Development

12.4 Huawei Technologies (China)

12.4.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

12.5 Mavenir (US)

12.5.1 Mavenir (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.5.4 Mavenir (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mavenir (US) Recent Development

12.6 ZTE Corporation (China)

12.6.1 ZTE Corporation (China) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.6.4 ZTE Corporation (China) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ZTE Corporation (China) Recent Development

12.7 Cisco Systems (US)

12.7.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.7.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development

12.8 Athonet (Italy)

12.8.1 Athonet (Italy) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.8.4 Athonet (Italy) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Athonet (Italy) Recent Development

12.9 Nokia Corporation (Finland)

12.9.1 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.9.4 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Recent Development

12.10 Samsung (South Korea)

12.10.1 Samsung (South Korea) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

12.10.4 Samsung (South Korea) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Samsung (South Korea) Recent Development

12.11 ExteNet Systems (US)

12.12 Telrad Networks (Israel)

12.13 Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

