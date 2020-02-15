GLOBAL VIRTUAL SCHOOLS MARKET DETAILED ANALYSIS – INDUSTRY FUTURE, SIZE, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025 BY SERVICES AND KEY PLAYERS

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Virtual Schools Market” has been added to orbis research database.
An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.
In 2018, the global Virtual Schools market size was 2390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Virtual Schools? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Schools? development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a sample copy of Global Virtual Schools Market report
The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.
K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.
In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.
The key players covered in this study
K12 Inc
Connections Academy
Mosaica Education
Pansophic Learning
Florida Virtual School (FLVS)
Charter Schools USA
Lincoln Learning Solutions
Inspire Charter Schools
Abbotsford Virtual School
Alaska Virtual School
Basehor-Linwood Virtual School
Acklam Grange
Illinois Virtual School (IVS)
Virtual High School(VHS)
Aurora College
Wey Education Schools Trust
N High School
Beijing Changping School
Browse the Complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-virtual-schools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
For-profit EMO
Non-profit EMO
Market segment by Application, split into
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
High Schools
Adult Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Virtual Schools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Virtual Schools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Check the DISCOUNT on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3115982
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]