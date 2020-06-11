Global Virtual Private Server Market to Record Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate in the Coming Years

In today’s growing age of cut-throat competition, today’s business entities are becoming more digitized. In order to become competitive all type of business entities (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) are investing on IT infrastructure. Almost all type of enterprises have a presence on the Internet and has an enterprise network connection. Today’s businesses, organizations, and some individuals require IT infrastructure and web based applications to promote their products and services as well as interact with customers. These business entities always prefer to use dedicated servers as compare to shared and public servers.

However, in current internet era data security is major concern for the enterprises. In order to secure enterprise data, most of the enterprises are started using dedicated server (virtual private server) for their IT operations. Virtual private servers offer the functionality of dedicated server while running on a shared hosting platform. In virtual private server, the user have more control over their environment than other hosting servers. In addition, several VPSs are installed on one power full dedicated server and all run independent.

A virtual private server (VPS) is a virtual server that the user perceives as a dedicated/private server even though it is installed on a physical computer running multiple operating systems. Virtual dedicated server (VDS) is used as a synonyms of the virtual private server (VPS).

Virtual Private Server market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the virtual private server market growing network security and privacy concerns and the increasing vulnerabilities in signaling system in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, the growing momentum of digitization of various industry verticals in various regions is projected to drive the growth of virtual private server market during the forecast period.

Major challenges of virtual private server market is the lack of preventive IT maintenance among various industry verticals. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of virtual private server market across the globe.

Virtual Private Server market: Segmentation

Global Virtual Private Server Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Operating System:

Operating system plays a crucial role in virtual private server. All the applications of a virtual private server install and run on an operating system virtual private server market segmented on the basis of operating systems. On the basis of operating system the market is sub segmented into Windows operating system, Linux operating system, and others. Due to high demand of secure server the Linux operating system sub segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.5% during the forecast period.

Segmentation on the basis of Organization Type:

Further the Virtual Private Server market segmented on the basis of organization type. Organization type segment further sub segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Due to high adaptation rate in small and medium enterprises, the small and medium enterprises sub segment is projected to have high market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

The application segment is segmented in BFSI, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, E-Commerce, Telecom, Public Sector, and others sub segment. Due to high data security concern in BFSI, the BFSI sub segment is anticipated to largest market in global virtual private server market during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in global virtual private server market are DigitalOcean, Linode, A2 Hosting, cPanel, OVH, : Hostwinds, Vultr, AccuWeb Hosting, AWS (Amazon Web Services), United Interne, DreamHost, Kamatera, TekTonic, AD Hosting, Bluehost Vidahost, and Sasahost Limited.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for virtual private server market due to rise in demand from various industry verticals. Due to high internet penetration rate, the Asia pacific is projected to hold maximum market share for virtual private server in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for virtual private server due to increase in penetration of internet. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices, the risk of security breach, driving the growth of virtual private server market in MEA region. The Demand for virtual private server market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Virtual Private Server market Segments

Market Dynamics of Virtual Private Server market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of Virtual Private Server market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Virtual Private Server market includes development of these devices in the following regions:

North America Virtual Private Server Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Virtual Private Server Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Virtual Private Server Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Virtual Private Server Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Virtual Private Server Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Virtual Private Server Market

China Virtual Private Server Market

Middle East and Africa Virtual Private Server Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: