Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid Dna Manufacturing Market By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasmid Dna, Non-Viral Vectors), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Inherited Disorders, Viral Infections, Other Applications), By Region And Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends And Forecast 2019-2029

The global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is projected to be US$ 398.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,040.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.3%

Efficacy of gene therapy largely relies on the potential to safely deliver genetic information to target cells, either by the in-vivo or ex-vivo route. Ex-vivo requires the target cells to be extracted from the patient, transfected with the therapeutic gene and returned to the patient once the gene transfer is complete. While, the in-vivo procedure requires the vector to be introduced into the host, where it transduces target cells within the whole organism. Gene transfer has been successfully achieved with the help of viral and non-viral vectors. Currently, both viral and non-viral vectors have registered robust growth in preclinical and clinical settings. In recent years, viral vectors have transformed into the forefront of modern medicine. These have been efficiently employed for treatment of various critical diseases such as infectious diseases, muscular, metabolic, hematologic, ophthalmologic, and cardiovascular diseases and different types of cancer. Moreover, improvements in gene-silencing have been generating reversible effects and become an excellent alternative with the help of viral vectors. Originally developed as an alternative for transfection of naked DNA for molecular genetics experiments, viral vectors are now being aggressively used for gene therapy, as well as for the development of vaccines.

Earlier, rising incidence and prevalence of life-threatening diseases including infectious disease, genetic disorders, cancer, and other indications is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. According to the National Cancer Institute: in 2018, around 1.7 Mn new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and about 0.6 Mn people will die from cancer in the US. While in 2012, globally there were 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer and 8.2 Mn cancer-related deaths.

However, manufacturing of viral vectors and plasmid DNA is a complex, costly and a time-consuming process. Several products in pre-clinical and clinical stage may not get approved thus leading to an immense loss of investment, efforts and time. This is one of the major factor challenging the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Nonetheless, even though certain developing economies are destitute of funding, technological know-how, and infrastructure capabilities they hold immense potential for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico have a strong manufacturing background in almost every domain. R&D activities, government support, and assistance from major biotechnology companies can help these companies to set-up cost-effective and scalable manufacturing facilities, thus limiting a large financial burden. This is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the players and further boost the growth of the market.

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease Indication, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into viral vectors, plasmid DNA, non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by plasmid DNA segment. On the basis of Disease indication, the market is segmented into Cancers, inherited disorders, viral infections, Other Applications. The Cancers segment accounts for a majority share in the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, owing rapid increase in population and prevalence of diseases. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as North America, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Merck KGaA (Bioreliance), Gedeon Richter Plc, Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Kaneka Corporation, Mylan NV, Oxford Biomedica PLC, Finvector Oy, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., , Aldevron L.L.C, uniQure NV, Molecular Medicine SpA, Biovian Oy, GeneOne Life Science, Inc. (VGXI, INC.), PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG.

