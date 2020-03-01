Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vapor Degreasing Solvents market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market By Solvent Type (Chlorinated, Brominated, Fluorinated, And Other Solvents), By Application (Metal, Pharma And Biotech, And Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market by Solvent Type (Chlorinated, Brominated, Fluorinated, and Other Solvents), By Application (Metal, Pharma and Biotech, and Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global vapor degreasing solvents market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global vapor degreasing solvents market is projected to be US$ 872.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,629.2 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Vapor degreasing involves cleaning off dirt, oil, grease, rust, scale, tarnish and other soils from workpieces. During this process, the solvent is heated to its boiling point in a vapor degreaser system by coils once boiled the solvent produces clear and dense vapors that settle on the workpieces. On settling, the solvent coats the parts dissolve the soil and drip back into the solvent tank. Variations of this process add stages where the parts are dipped in warm or boiling solvent or are sprayed by the warm solvent. Solvent selection is based on the solubility of the substance to be removed and on the toxicity, flammability, flash point, evaporation rate, boiling point, cost, and several other properties of the solvent.

Rapidly growing demand from various end-use industries including automotive, electronics, aerospace, machine and tools, and others, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, etc. is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global vapor degreasing solvents market. In addition, growing preference for fluorinated solvents such Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrofluoroethers (HFEs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), and perfluoropolyethers (PFPEs), as an effective alternative for regulated chemicals such as TCE and PERC, is another vital factor estimated to augment the growth of the target market.

Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

One of the major restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the global vapor degreasing solvents market are stringent regulations against usage of chlorinated and brominated solvents, especially in the US and European region is expected to challenge the growth of the global vapor degreasing solvents market to a certain extent.

Global vapor degreasing solvents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Chlorinated, Brominated, Fluorinated, and other solvents. The Fluorinated segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to witness a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by the Brominated segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Metal, Pharma and Biotech, and Other Applications. The metal segment accounts for a majority share in the global vapor degreasing solvents market.

Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market Share by Solvent Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. Based on the region, Asia Pacific is the mature market due to increasing disposable income and rise in the middle-class income, particularly in developing countries is expected to advance the demand for electronics, automotive, and other items. In addition, in the past few years, vapor degreasing for cleaning medical devices has re-emerged as one of the key techniques in the market and registered highest adoption rate especially in countries of Asia Pacific region. Europe registered second-highest revenue in terms of value. This is a primarily attributed to, increasing workers safety concerns amongst the government of several developed economies including Europe, wherein these authorities are promoting usage of safer solvents and is expected to drive in the growth of target market in Europe.

The research report on the global vapor degreasing solvents market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (AGC Inc.), Solvay SA, Chemours Company, MicroCare Corporation, Reliance Specialty Products Inc., Florachem Precision Cleaning Products, and Tech Spray LP.

Key Market Segments

Type

Chlorinated

Brominated

Fluorinated and other solvents

Application

Metal

Pharma and Biotech and Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC Inc.)

Solvay SA

Chemours Company

MicroCare Corporation

Reliance Specialty Products Inc.

Florachem Precision Cleaning Products

Tech Spray LP

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Vapor Degreasing Solvents Market By Solvent Type (Chlorinated, Brominated, Fluorinated, And Other Solvents), By Application (Metal, Pharma And Biotech, And Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580