Global Usage Based Insurance Market Poised for Heightened Growth in Technology Sector Along with Eminent Players by 2026

Global Usage Based Insurance Market, By Package type (pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)), vehicle type (light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicles (HDV)), Device offering (company provided, bring your own device (BYOD)), Technology (OBD-II, smartphone, embedded system, black box and others), Vehicle age (new vehicles, on-road vehicles), Electric and hybrid vehicle (hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Global usage based insurance market is register a healthy CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Usage Based Insurance Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in Global Usage Based Insurance Market are Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc., TrueMotion, Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Insure The Box Limited, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Modus Group, LLC, Inseego Corp, Metromile Inc., The Floow Limited, Vodafone, Allstate Insurance Company, Octo Group, , TomTom International, Allianz, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, , Liberty Mutual Insurance, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, , Mapfre, Movitrack Viasat, Inc., ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

As name suggested usage based insurance is calculated by how corresponding vehicle is driven. In other words, usage based insurance is a kind of auto-insurance which totally depends on vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behaviour, place and others. These all usages can be measure using telematics technology; the technology is available in from of mobile application, pre-installed in the car’s network or it can be installed in USB port of the vehicle. Usage based insurance and telematics technology has wide range of benefits such as reverse gear indication, tracking of speeding, seat belt use, harsh braking, acceleration control, driver coaching by voice and others. These all benefits have potential to reduce road accidents.

Segmentation: Global Usage Based Insurance Market

Global usage-based insurance market is segmented into six notable segments which are package type, vehicle type, device offering, technology, vehicle age, and electric & hybrid vehicle.

On the basis of package type, the market is segmented into pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). In 2019, the pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), market is growing at the CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicles (HDV). In 2018, light-duty vehicle (LDV) market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of device offering, the market is segmented into company provided and bring your own device (BYOD). The company provided market is growing at the CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into OBD-II, smartphone, embedded system, black box and others. In 2018, embedded system market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of vehicle age, the market is segmented into new vehicles and on-road vehicles. In 2018, on-road vehicles market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of electric and hybrid vehicle, the market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV).In 2018 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent developments:

In September 2018, Allstate launched a product for life insurance which will pay on monthly basis rather than lump sum amount. This is consumer driven product which will help the company to cover more market share and to aware the people about life insurance.

In October 2018, The Floow launches FlowFleet for the insurer who deals in commercial line. This helped the insurance company to better manage the risk and to provide the optimal premium price to their customer in the high premium rising market.

In June 2018, Allstate launched pay per mile i.e. usage based insurance in New Jersey. This insurance gives more control to customer about their insurance premium and plans for using telematics services for better management in their insurance segment.

In March 2018, Octo Telematics entered into partnership with Renault finance company to provide data analytics and services to its customer globally. This will increase the global market share of the company.

Table of Contents: Global Usage Based Insurance Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

