Global Urinalysis Market Studies 2019 With Top Companies Profile Like GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Global urinalysis market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising incidences of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urinalysis market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc ., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, GUILIN YOULITE ELECTRONICS GROUP CO. LTD ., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.

Study Objectives Of Urinalysis Market

  • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years
  • To study the factors affecting the Urinalysis Market Growth
  • To provide country level analysis of the Urinalysis Market by their market size & future perspective
  • To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas
  • To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2026
  • To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Urinalysis Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry
  • To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., had launched qUAntify Advance Control for the urinalysis testing. It will ensure the quality and precision of the test procedures. This product launch had improved the effectiveness of the test being conducted as well as improved the customer base for the company.
  • In June 2018, Healthy.io introduced Dip.io, which is a digital test kit that allows patients to gather and evaluate urine testers with just a smartphone app at home, color-coded slide, a dip stick, a and a touch of artificial intelligence. This launch and advancement in technology will increase company’s revenue.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography

Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Market

By Product

(Consumables, Instruments),

Test Type

(Pregnancy & Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis),

Application

(Disease Screening, Pregnancy & Fertility),

End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

