Global Urgent Care Center Market Technological Innovation, Business Growth and Top Key Players like Concentra, MedExpress, American Family Care, NextCare Holdings, NextCare Holdings, CityMD

The URGENT CARE CENTER market report estimates 2018 – 2025 market development trends for ABC industry. This business report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. This document puts light on the types of customers, product-buyer insights, market changes over last few years, reactions of various geographic regions, new developments in the market, actions of other corporate players and more. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colours, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

Global Urgent Care Center Market, By Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Immunization & Vaccination and Physical Examinations and others), By Ownership (Hospital-Owned and Corporate-Owned and Physician-Owned), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Urgent Care Center Market

The Global Urgent Care Center Market is expected to reach USD 28.30 Billion by 2025, from USD 6.3 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the global urgent care center market are Concentra, MedExpress, American Family Care, NextCare Holdings, NextCare Holdings, CityMD, CareNow Urgent Care, GoHealth Urgent Care, HCA Healthcare UK, International SOS, FastMed Urgent Care, City Practice Group, CityMD, GoHealth Urgent Care, HCA Healthcare UK, St. Joseph’s Health Care London, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Urgent Care Center Market

The global urgent care center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of urgent care center market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Center Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the urgent care center market in the next 8 years. Urgent care centers are walk in clinics which provide outpatient care with all the basic medical facility. Urgent care centers treat the injuries that need immediate care. These centers played a major role in fast recovery of patients and are well equipped with cutting-edge technology. Concentra, Inc. has broad portfolio in urgent care medicine services. They are into acute illness treatment, minor injuries, occupational medicines, physical examinations, vaccination and immunizations. Urgent Care MSO, LLC is also one of the major players in urgent care centers. In July 2017, Medexpress acquired CHI health. In this acquisition Medexpress and CHI health launched a collaborative urgent care to enhance the quality, improve patient convenience, and lower the treatment cost.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased geriatric population

Better time management and inexpensive treatment

Awareness among people for immunization and vaccination of small children

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Center Market

The global urgent care center market is segmented on the basis of service, ownership test and geography.

Based on service, the global urgent care center market is segmented into acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, physical examinations, trauma or injury treatment, and other services.

Based on the ownership test, the global urgent care center market is segmented into corporate-owned, physician-owned, hospital-owned and other urgent care center. Physician owned urgent care centers are further segmented into multiple-physician-owned and single-physician-owned.

Based on geography, the global urgent care center market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

