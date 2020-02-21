Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020, Detailed Study by Growing Demand, Types, Application, Top Trends, User-Demand and Opportunities Assessment till 2025

This information about the ‘Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Unified Endpoint Management market.
This report covers Unified Endpoint Management market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Unified Endpoint Management market for each and every application.
The expansion of mobile workforces, proliferation of mobile apps, increased security threats, and the need to adhere to strict regulatory compliances regarding data security are factors contributing to the growth of the Unified Endpoint Management. The inclusion of next-generation devices such as IoT devices and smart wearables in enterprises is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to UEM vendors in the near future.
In 2018, the global Unified Endpoint Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Endpoint Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vmware
Microsoft
IBM
Mobileiron
Blackberry
Citrix Systems
Ivanti
Sophos
Soti
JAMF
Symantec
Zoho Corporation
Cisco Systems
CA Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication & IT
Consumer Goods & Retail
Government & Defense
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Education
Energy & Utility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Unified Endpoint Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Unified Endpoint Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unified Endpoint Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Telecommunication & IT
1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Retail
1.5.5 Government & Defense
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.9 Automotive
1.5.10 Education
1.5.11 Energy & Utility
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size
2.2 Unified Endpoint Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Unified Endpoint Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Unified Endpoint Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Unified Endpoint Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Unified Endpoint Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Unified Endpoint Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Vmware
12.1.1 Vmware Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.1.4 Vmware Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Vmware Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Mobileiron
12.4.1 Mobileiron Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.4.4 Mobileiron Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Mobileiron Recent Development
12.5 Blackberry
12.5.1 Blackberry Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.5.4 Blackberry Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Blackberry Recent Development
12.6 Citrix Systems
12.6.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.6.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.7 Ivanti
12.7.1 Ivanti Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.7.4 Ivanti Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ivanti Recent Development
12.8 Sophos
12.8.1 Sophos Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Sophos Recent Development
12.9 Soti
12.9.1 Soti Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.9.4 Soti Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Soti Recent Development
12.10 JAMF
12.10.1 JAMF Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Unified Endpoint Management Introduction
12.10.4 JAMF Revenue in Unified Endpoint Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 JAMF Recent Development
12.11 Symantec
12.12 Zoho Corporation
12.13 Cisco Systems
12.14 CA Technologies
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
