The global unified communication market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based technology, penetration of IOT, need for cost reduction, and increasing efficiency.

Unified communications provide wide range of benefits to enterprises operating in varied industry verticals by providing real-time unified access to interaction through integration of multiple communication platforms. Unified communication service providers have introduced innovative products and solutions to enable ease of access and high level of interoperability to achieve high productivity and informed decision making through collective efforts. UC solutions help organizations provide their employees services such as conferencing, data sharing, messaging, and phone communications from several devices in an integrated bundled way.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Proliferation of smart phones and BYOD trend is fueling the growth of the unified communication market.

Rising adoption of cloud-based technology along with usage of social media platforms is driving the growth for the market.

Growing demand for low cost data storage, backup, and data protection augmented the growth of the IoT market among end users that include SMEs and large enterprises. This is boosting the market growth.

Cyber and data security whilst integrating various platforms on cloud is a key restraint of the market.

Rising deployment of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in the communications sector has created opportunities for team collaboration, thereby, enabling machine-to-human interaction which is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global unified communication market include Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications.

The Global Unified Communication Market has been segmented on the basis of

Products

Hosted

On-premises

Applications

Enterprises

Education

Government

Healthcare

Others

Organization Sizes

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Solutions

Instant and Unified Messaging

Audio & Video Conferencing

IP Telephony

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Unified Communication Market Overview Global Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Unified Communication Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

