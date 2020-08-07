Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market by Composition, Applications, and Regions-Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026. Growing concern regarding rising VOC emissions has led to the development of new low emission products. UV curable resins emit minimal to zero VOCs and are not volatile in nature. This is the factor driving the market growth.

UV curing is the process by which ultraviolet light is utilized to start a photochemical reaction that leads to a crosslinked network of polymers. UV curing is adaptable to printing, coating, decorating, stereolithography, and in the assembly of a variety of products and materials. In comparison to other technologies, curing with UV energy can be considered a low temperature process, a high speed process, and is a solventless process, as cure occurs via direct polymerization rather than by evaporation. Originally it was introduced in the 1960s; this technology has streamlined and led to rise in automation in many industries in the manufacturing sector.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

These resins generate less shrinkage, the line of sight curing and offer many advantages over traditional methods. Development of renewable raw materials for manufacturing these curable resins is projected to drive the market growth, during the forecast period.

UV curable resins are extensively used in wood coatings, graphics art, automotive and industrial application. With the rise in industrialization across the globe, there is a surge in the demand for eco-friendly products. This factor is further expected to drive the market growth, in the coming years.

However, rising cost of raw materials is projected to restrain the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include BASF SE, Covestro AG, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, IGM Resins B.V., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Sartomer, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, DSM N.V, SolTech Ltd., and Toagosei Co., Ltd.

The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market has been segmented on the basis of:

Composition

Monomers

Oligimers

Photoinitiators

Others

Device

Wood Coating

Graphics Art

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Overview Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

