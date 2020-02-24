Global Tunnel Monitoring System Market 2020 Unbelievable Growth By Tunnel Sensors Ltd.; Monitoring Solutions; Worldsensing; Ricoh

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Tunnel Monitoring System Market” provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This global gives exhaustive study of new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. This Tunnel Monitoring System Market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Tunnel Sensors Ltd.; Monitoring Solutions; Worldsensing; Ricoh; Herrenknecht AG; Nova Ventures; HBM, and others. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

Global tunnel monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 836.60 million by 2026 , registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of adoption rate for wireless-based tunnel monitoring systems.

Major Industry Competitors: Tunnel Monitoring System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tunnel monitoring system market are Tunnel Sensors Ltd.; Monitoring Solutions; Worldsensing; Ricoh; Herrenknecht AG; Nova Ventures; HBM; Sisgeo Srl; SIXENSE Soldata; James Fisher and Sons plc; GEOKON; COWI A/S; Ramboll; RST Instruments Ltd.; Geocomp Corporation; Fugro; Keller Group plc; Geomotion (Singapore) Pte Ltd; VMT GmbH; GeoSIG Ltd; Set Point Technologies; Autostrade Tech S.p.A.; INFIBRA TECHNOLOGIES Srl; NBG HOLDING GMBH; SODIS Lab among others.

Key Segmentation: Tunnel Monitoring System Market

By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Tunnel Type (Highway Tunnels, Railway Tunnels, Others), Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Strain, Cracks, Pressure, Temperature, Dynamic Load, Corrosion, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid rise in the development of infrastructure for tunnels worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding failure of tunnels resulting in significant losses will also augment the market growth in the forecast period

Trend of reducing hardware costs especially sensors is another factor boosting this market growth

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the implementation of safety measures in tunnels also acts as a market driver

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Worldsensing announced the availability of “Laser Distance Meter Node” having a range of up to four kilometres in tunnels helping provide real-time, remote measurement of tunnel convergence, deformations slope movement, landslides structural displacement and buildings without work disruptions. The product has been designed to reduce the risks involved in tunnels helping deliver extremely high-quality performance for harsh conditions of tunnel environments

In May 2018, COWI A/S announced that they had acquired various assets and resources from ILF Consultants, Inc. helping expand their capabilities and operations for the North American region and strengthen their capabilities for tunnel monitoring and other tunnel-based applications. This acquisition will bring high-quality expertise and experience of experts to the existing operating model of COWI helping them increase their presence of services in the North America region

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Tunnel Monitoring System Market

Tunnel Monitoring System Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Tunnel Monitoring System Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Tunnel Monitoring System Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Tunnel Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Tunnel Monitoring System Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Tunnel Monitoring System

Global Tunnel Monitoring System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

