Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2020: Trend, Types, Demand, Applications, Major Players, Growth Overview and Forecast 2025

The research report on Truck-as-a-Service market offers a complete analysis on the study of Truck-as-a-Service industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Truck-as-a-Service market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Truck-as-a-Service market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Truck-as-a-Service report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.

This report focuses on the global Truck-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Truck-as-a-Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Daimler Truck & Bus

Fleet Advantage

Fleet Complete

MAN Truck & Bus

Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital Freight Brokerage

Telematics Services

Business Analytics

Digitalization of Retail and Platooning

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Truck-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Truck-as-a-Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Truck-as-a-Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Truck-as-a-Service Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Digital Freight Brokerage

1.4.3 Telematics Services

1.4.4 Business Analytics

1.4.5 Digitalization of Retail and Platooning

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Truck-as-a-Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Truck-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Truck-as-a-Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Truck-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Truck-as-a-Service Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Truck-as-a-Service Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Truck-as-a-Service Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Truck-as-a-Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Truck-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Truck-as-a-Service Revenue in 2019

3.3 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Truck-as-a-Service Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Truck-as-a-Service Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Truck-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Truck-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Truck-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Truck-as-a-Service Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Truck-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Daimler Truck & Bus

13.1.1 Daimler Truck & Bus Company Details

13.1.2 Daimler Truck & Bus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Daimler Truck & Bus Truck-as-a-Service Introduction

13.1.4 Daimler Truck & Bus Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Daimler Truck & Bus Recent Development

13.2 Fleet Advantage

13.2.1 Fleet Advantage Company Details

13.2.2 Fleet Advantage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Fleet Advantage Truck-as-a-Service Introduction

13.2.4 Fleet Advantage Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Fleet Advantage Recent Development

13.3 Fleet Complete

13.3.1 Fleet Complete Company Details

13.3.2 Fleet Complete Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Fleet Complete Truck-as-a-Service Introduction

13.3.4 Fleet Complete Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Fleet Complete Recent Development

13.4 MAN Truck & Bus

13.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Company Details

13.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Truck-as-a-Service Introduction

13.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development

13.5 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions

13.5.1 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Company Details

13.5.2 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Truck-as-a-Service Introduction

13.5.4 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Revenue in Truck-as-a-Service Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

