The global travertine stone tile market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to its natural form and aesthetic appeal among consumers.

Travertine is a type of limestone which is deposited by mineral spring majorly by hot springs. It is generally known to have fibrous or concentric appearance and is available in white, tan, creamy and rusty varieties. The existence of the stone is due to rapid process of precipitation of calcium carbonate at a start of hot spring or a cave of limestone which is also known as calcite. In process of making tiles several other minerals are added to the calcite to create unique swirls and design to uplift the aesthetic appeal. The tiles are available in different finishes such as polished, honed, brushed, and tumbled for various locations and cost categories as per desire.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

It is one of the primary components for designing interiors for better looks and durability is creating demand and driving the growth of the market.

Increasing urbanization and higher disposable income among consumers is fueling the growth of the market.

Variety of choices for best fit of applications in terms of texture and designs is boosting the growth of the market.

High cost association and equivalent durability as marbles is hampering the market growth.

Globally, the demand for luxury aesthetics and premium products is rising which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global travertine stone tile market includes Natamar Madencilik San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, Levantina The Natural Stone Company, Tureks AS, Florim Ceramiche S.P.A. (Florim), Barkman Concrete Ltd, Arizona Tile L.L.C, Travertine by Rende, Roca Tile Group, and Porcelanosa Group. The market players are involved in creating new designs, textures, forms of tiles to create aesthetic features and amplify their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to gain market share.

The global travertine stone tile market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Standard grade

Commercial grade

Applications

Domestic

Commercial

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

