Global Transportation Management System Market 2020, Detailed Study by Production, Current Trend, High Demand, Development Factors, Application, Overview with Competitive landscape Forecast 2025

This information about the ‘Global Transportation Management System Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Transportation Management System market.

This report covers Transportation Management System market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Transportation Management System market for each and every application.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3255888

Transportation management system is the combination of advanced system solutions such as sensor technologies, emerging communication technologies, and electronic identification devices and services implemented in different modes of transportation, to increase the overall productivity by saving time, money, and energy in transportation.

In 2018, the global Transportation Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys

TMW Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Package

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Roadways

1.4.3 Railways

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.3 Parcel and Package

1.5.4 Fire Station

1.5.5 Hospital

1.5.6 Travel and Tourism

1.5.7 Mining

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transportation Management System Market Size

2.2 Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Transportation Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transportation Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Transportation Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Transportation Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Transportation Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Transportation Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transportation Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in China

7.3 China Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in India

10.3 India Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Transportation Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Transportation Management System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Transportation Management System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Transportation Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Manhattan Associates

12.3.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

12.4 Descartes

12.4.1 Descartes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

12.5 JDA Software

12.5.1 JDA Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.5.4 JDA Software Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 JDA Software Recent Development

12.6 CTSI-Global

12.6.1 CTSI-Global Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.6.4 CTSI-Global Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 CTSI-Global Recent Development

12.7 Inet-Logistics GmbH

12.7.1 Inet-Logistics GmbH Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Inet-Logistics GmbH Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Inet-Logistics GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Blujay Solutions

12.8.1 Blujay Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Blujay Solutions Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Blujay Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Mercurygate

12.9.1 Mercurygate Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.9.4 Mercurygate Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Mercurygate Recent Development

12.10 Efkon AG

12.10.1 Efkon AG Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Transportation Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Efkon AG Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Efkon AG Recent Development

12.11 Metro Infrasys

12.12 TMW Systems

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3255888

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155