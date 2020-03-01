Global Trampoline Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Trampoline Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Trampoline market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Trampoline Market by Type (Mini, Medium and Large), by End User (Residential and Commercial), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Trampoline Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Trampoline Market was valued at US$ 397.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 656.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Trampoline is a strong fabric sheet, linked with springs to a frame and used as a springboard for jumping for recreational or sports purpose. The first trampoline was engineered at the University of Iowa during the 1930s to help gymnasts and springboard divers with their training. During the 2000s, the Olympics added trampoline as an official medal sport. Since then, trampolines have gained immense popularity and have become an indoor, as well as an outdoor sport for several people. Increase in consumer awareness towards fitness is one of the major factors driving demand for a trampoline in the coming years. The rise in the purchasing power of consumers is further creating demand for the trampoline market. Growing demand from parents for children to partake in physical activities, whether indoor or outdoor, is another factor boosting the growth of the target market.

The growing number of trampoline parks across the globe is a major factor driving the uptake from the commercial segment in the global trampoline market. In addition to this, Robust growth of e-commerce sector, coupled with availability of trampolines on several e-commerce portals, with a wide variety of products available suiting consumer requirements is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness towards health and fitness and to provide better options to children towards physical and mental development, is impelling the growth of the trampoline market during the forecasted period

However, the high cost of certain products, in spite of guaranteeing good quality is another factor expected to challenge the growth of the global trampoline market. Nonetheless, the majority of new content development and smart initiatives in the field of the trampoline market is expected to drive growth during the forecasted period.

Global Trampoline Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region. On the basis of type mini, medium and large. The mini segment accounts for the majority share in the global trampoline market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of the end, user market is segmented int; the residential and commercial and commercial segment accounts for a majority share in the global trampoline market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global trampoline market followed by Europe owing to rise in disposable income in the region, with the Asia Pacific registering highest growth rate. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global trampoline market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as JumpSport, Inc., Skywalker Holdings, LLC, Springfree, Stamina Products Inc. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Vuly Play Australia and Plum Product Limited.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Mini

Medium

Large

End User

Residential

Commercial

Key Market Players included in the report:

JumpSport Inc.

Skywalker Holdings LLC

Springfree

Stamina Products Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Vuly Play Australia

Plum Product Limited.

