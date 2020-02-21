Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market 2020, Detailed Study by Size, Share, Growth Demand, Platform, Business-Strategy, Run Paid ad Campaigns, Trends & Forecast to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market.

This report covers Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market for each and every application.

In 2018, the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsemi Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Belden Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Tttech Computertechnik AG

Testbed Ecosystem

Bosch Rexroth Ag

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IEEE 802.1 AS

IEEE 802.1 Qca

IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

IEEE 802.1 Qbv

IEEE 802.1 Qci

IEEE 802.1 CB

IEEE 802.1 Qcc

IEEE 802.1 Qch

IEEE 802.1 CM

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial automation

Power and energy

Automotive

Transportation

Oil & gas

Aerospace

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 IEEE 802.1 AS

1.4.3 IEEE 802.1 Qca

1.4.4 IEEE 802.1 AS-Rev

1.4.5 IEEE 802.1 Qbv

1.4.6 IEEE 802.1 Qci

1.4.7 IEEE 802.1 CB

1.4.8 IEEE 802.1 Qcc

1.4.9 IEEE 802.1 Qch

1.4.10 IEEE 802.1 CM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial automation

1.5.3 Power and energy

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Oil & gas

1.5.7 Aerospace

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size

2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.2.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.2.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development

12.3 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

12.3.1 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.3.4 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Microsemi Corporation

12.4.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.4.4 Microsemi Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Xilinx, Inc.

12.6.1 Xilinx, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.6.4 Xilinx, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Xilinx, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 National Instruments Corporation

12.7.1 National Instruments Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.7.4 National Instruments Corporation Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 National Instruments Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.8.1 Analog Devices, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.8.4 Analog Devices, Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Analog Devices, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Broadcom Limited

12.9.1 Broadcom Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.9.4 Broadcom Limited Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Broadcom Limited Recent Development

12.10 Belden Inc.

12.10.1 Belden Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Introduction

12.10.4 Belden Inc. Revenue in Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Belden Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.12 Tttech Computertechnik AG

12.13 Testbed Ecosystem

12.14 Bosch Rexroth Ag

12.15 B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

12.16 General Electric Company

12.17 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.18 Schneider Electric Se

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

