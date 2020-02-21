Global Thrust Vector Control Industry 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Thrust Vector Control Industry to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026. Thrust Vector Control Industry valued approximately USD 8.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. According to the latest Thrust Vector Control System Industry Research Report, Thrust Vector Control Industry is expected to have a highly positive outlook for the next forecasted years 2019-2026. Increasing demand for highly maneuverable fighter aircraft, an increase in the budget allocated for missile programs, growth in a space research program and growing use of satellite to give information are some major driving factors that boost-up the global thrust vector control Industry. The rising demand for fighter aircraft in developing regions have a positive impact on the regions. Moreover, the major restraining factor is high complexity in the thrust vector control Industry as well as a rising trend of using launch boosters and vehicles. Thrust vector control which is also known as thrust vectoring is the ability of an aircraft, rocket, or other vehicles to manipulate the direction of the thrust from its engine or motors in order to control the attitude or angular velocity of the vehicle. The Segment technology, the rotating nozzle is the fastest-growing segment of the industry over the coming years whereas the fighter aircraft segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth from 2018-2023. One of the advantages of thrust vectoring is granting aircraft to enter and recover from controlled flat spin, yawing aircraft without worrying about the rudder, which loses effectiveness at high angles of attack.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Gimbal Nozzle

Flex Nozzle

Thrusters

Rotating Nozzle

Others

By Application

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Fighter Aircrafts

Missiles

By System

Thrust Vector Actuation System

Thrust Vector Injection System

Thrust Vector Thruster System

By End-user

Defense

Space Agencies

