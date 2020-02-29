Global Thermal CTP Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

CTP refers to the process of imaging digital printing data (created by a computer) directly onto a printing plate. A thermal CTP recorder uses a high-power near-infrared laser to image digital printing data onto specially processed aluminum-base printing plates. CTP completely eliminates the need for film output and subsequent film to plate image transfer. Since processing is completely digital, there are no variations between plates, which results in superior printing quality.

The global Thermal CTP market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Semi-automatic CTP

Fully automatic CTP

Manual CTP

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Kodak

Screen

Heidelberg

Agfa

Fujifilm

Mitsubishi Imaging

Presstek

CRON

Amsky

Hans Gronhi Graphic Technology

BASCH

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Business

Newspaper

Packaging

Business & packaging Mix

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

