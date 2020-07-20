The tennis equipment market was valued at approximately USD 800Million in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 915Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

The equipment that are required for playing tennis are called as tennis equipment. Racket, tennis ball, shoes, and a dress code are mandatory equipment for the sport. Apart from player needs, the tennis court needs a net to separate playing area of each player. Rackets can be made of many alloys or wood. There are no restrictions on the size or materials used in making a racket. It has an oval head and a gradually widening throat that connects the narrow handle with the head of the racket. The head of the racket is tightly woven with strings which are made of various materials like nylon, gut or synthetic gut. The handles are covered with leather or nylon for a better grip. As per International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules, Tennis balls are yellow colored spherical balls, with a diameter between 2.5 and 2.625 inches. Pressurized rubber is used to make semi spherical half shells.

They are then joined with compressed air between them. The spherical balls are covered with bright yellow colored felt. Wrist bands are worn around wrists to prevent sweat from wetting the players’ palm or the racket. Tennis shoes are designed to give players better stability and prevent them from sliding while moving sideways. Shoes shouldn’t damage the court when players move briskly across the court. Tennis shoes are designed to give players better stability and prevent them from sliding while moving sideways. Shoes shouldn’t damage the court when players move briskly across the court. Though women are advised to wear just any comfortable dress, of late many Tennis champions try to make a style statement with their carefully designed clothes. Many players prefer wearing a tank top or a T-shirt on a short skirt.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The tennis equipment market is primarily driven by rise in the popularity of tennis worldwide. Increase in the number of tennis events and promotional events has led to worldwide adoption of this sport. Australia, the U.S, France, Germany, Russia, and Spain are some of the countries wherein tennis is highly popular. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, tennis has gained wide popularity. The Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi (India) in 2008 have contributed to this popularity.

Another driver for the tennis equipment market is increasing awareness about tennis as a fitness sport. This has resulted in increase in the popularity of tennis among kids, young millennials, and elderly people. According to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, more than 30 million tennis players in the U.S. are benefitted from tennis in terms of aerobic fitness, reduced cholesterol level, and improved bone health.

The high cost of tennis equipment is a factor that is restraining this market. Due to this high initial investment, the customer has to think a lot before buying a new equipment. Certain associations specify the global standards for manufacturing of tennis equipment. the International Tennis Federation (ITF) defines specifications for tennis racquets. As a result, it becomes difficult for local manufacturers to produce tennis racquets as per their choice.

The manufacturers are predicted to increase its market share by using information technology for direct promotion or marketing. Promotion of tennis as a fitness sport is another major trend observed in the market.. Tennis racquet manufacturers are adopting new technologies such as woofer, bending zone, and aero modular to make tennis racquets more durable and comfortable.

Competitive Landscape:

The global tennis equipment market is fragmented with presence of various regional and global players. Some of the prominent players operating in the tennis equipment market are YONEX Co., Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, BABOLAT VS S.A., Solinco Inc., Amer Sports, Head N.V., Dunlop Sports, and Technifibre. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the market, these players are constantly involved in collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and launch of new products. During the forecast period, the high level of market competition will lead to the advent of many advanced products in the market. Factors such as intense competition, rapid changes in technology, and shifting consumer preferences will pose significant challenges for the vendors in this market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Tennis Equipment Market Overview Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Tennis Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

