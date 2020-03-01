Global Temperature Data-loggers Market By Type (Stand-alone Data Logger, Web-based Data Logger, Wireless Data Logger, and BLE Data Logger), By Application (Medical Industry, Food Industry, Electronic Industry, and Agricultural Industry), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Temperature Data-loggers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Temperature Data-loggers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global Temperature Data Loggers market is projected to be US$ 960.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 1377.7 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

A temperature data logger also referred to as temperature monitor, is a portable measurement instrument. A temperature data logger is capable of autonomously recording temperature over a defined period. The data recorded is in digital form and can be retrieved, viewed, and evaluated once it has been recorded. A temperature data logger is commonly used to monitor shipments in a cold chain and to gather temperature data from diverse field conditions. A data logger is useful instruments as it can record temperature of any object for a predefined time and temperature can be monitored from a distance that too on an autonomous basis. One of the key benefits of using data loggers is its ability to collect data on a 24-hour basis automatically. Once activated, data loggers are typically deployed and left unattended to record and measure information for the extent of the monitoring period, this allows a comprehensive and accurate picture of the environmental conditions that are being monitored.

Expanding logistics business has augmented the demand for a temperature-controlled packaging solution, which is significantly driving growth of global temperature data logger market

Global Temperature Data Loggers Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, It requires high initial investment cost to start using the temperature data logging service. Furthermore, equipment is expensive for small tasks. High capital investments for software solutions related to the development & production is one of the major restraints that might dampen the growth of global temperature data logger market. Nonetheless, Increase in trading activities across the globe has augmented the demand for temperature-controlled packaging. Expanding trade and shipping industry specifically in developed economies such as the US and Europe is serving lucrative growth opportunities for the market

Global Temperature Data Loggers market is segmented on the basis of product type, Industry Vertical, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Stand-alone Data Logger, Web-based Data Logger, Wireless Data Logger, BLE Data Logger. The Stand-alone Data Logger segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Medical Industry, Food Industry, Electronics Industry, Agricultural Industry. The Medical Industry segment accounts for a majority share in the global Temperature Data Loggers market.

Global Temperature Data Loggers Market by Formulation, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global Temperature Data Loggers market owing to its accuracy which is driving the market. Europe is followed by North America owing to expanding logistics business. Regions such as APAC, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Temperature Data Loggers Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Spectris (Omega Engineering), ROTRONIC AG, TMI-Orion SA, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Signatrol Ltd., Elpro-Buchs AG, Kimo Instruments S.L., In-Situ Inc, Temprecord International Ltd, Digitron Italia.

