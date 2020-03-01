Global Televisions Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Televisions Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Televisions market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The global toddler sippy cups market is estimated to value nearly US$ 1.2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value during the forecast period 2017“2026. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global toddler sippy cups market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global toddler sippy cups market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global toddler sippy cups market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Sippy cup is a spill-resistant drinking cup designed with a tight lid and a spout, especially for toddlers. Sippy cups have a detachable lid with a projecting hole designed to help a young child sip liquid from cup without spilling it. Sippy cups are available in the form of plastic, glass, and stainless steel.

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market Dynamics:

Primary factor driving growth of the global toddler sippy cups market is that it acts as an aid for toddlers to improve hand-to-mouth co-ordination and is also of great help for transition from nursing or bottle-feeding to a regular cup. The spout pushes on your childs teeth as they suck, which may lead to crooked teeth and tooth decay, and possibly even speech problems. This is a primary factor expected to hamper growth of the global toddler sippy cups market to a certain extent.

Sippy cups are not only useful for housewives to feed juices, water, etc. to their infants, but also helps working parents to keep food ready to be fed in their absence. In addition, various crÃ¨ches and baby care centers provide food products in sippies for infants that spend the day in these care centers.

However, increasing competition due to various major players and new entrants and increasing demand to offer innovative products has led to pressure to manufacture products and offer them at cost-effective prices, thereby resulting in reduced profits. In addition, products offered at relatively lower cost by local manufacturers is expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent.

Products that contain Bisphenol-A (BPA) as an ingredient have been banned in countries such as the US and Canada and some countries in Europe due to ill effects on health. This is expected to impact revenue growth of the plastic cup segment to a certain extent. However, this restriction has not been extended to some developing countries as yet.

Market Analysis by Toddler Sippy Cups Type:

Among all type segments, plastic type segment in the global toddler sippy cups market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing acceptance of toddler sippy cups products owing to its excellent properties such as lightweight, easier to handle, inexpensive, and easily availability in the market. The plastic type segment has been estimated to account for highest share in 2017, and is projected to continue its dominance with highest revenue share over the forecast period.

The glass type segment in the global toddler sippy cups market is estimated to account for revenue share of over 25%, owing to its properties such as recyclable material, which makes it an eco-friendly option for parents looking for ˜green products, and it is also comparatively easy to keep clean. However, it can break and also hurt the toddler if dropped accidentally, it is also a bit heavier than plastic sippy cups, and the price is also relatively higher.

Stainless steel type products are eco-friendly, easy to clean, and comparatively more hygienic than other products. However, these products could be a little heavy for young children to handle, and these products costs more than plastic sippy cups.

Analysis by Application:

On the basis of application segments, 2 to 4 Years segment is projected to register highest CAGR of over 5%. Revenue share of this segment is expected to be the highest among the application segments, as toddler admissions in schools or day care centers begin by the age of 2, and children of this age group are mostly fed juice, milk, etc. with sippy cups.

Revenue year-on-year growth of 2 to 4 Years segment in the global toddler sippy cups market is expected to increase at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

In addition, adoption of toddler sippy cups is less for toddlers below 12 months of age, as they start teething and sippy cups might be too harsh on their gums, leading to crooked teeth.

Analysis by Region:

Market in North America is anticipated to grow at a steady rate, while demand for toddler sippy cups in China is forecasted to increase rapidly in near future. The market in emerging countries in Asia Pacific is registering fastest growth for toddler sippy cups market. The growth in Asia Pacific region is driven by rising demand for toddler sippy cups in countries such as India and China.

North America market is projected to dominate the global toddler sippy cups market and revenue year on year growth of the North America market is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, as compared to markets in other regions. In addition, selling of sippy cups through online platform is another factor expected to drive growth of the market owing to availability of products and increasing usage of e-Commerce among the people in the countries in this region. Product innovations such as bendable straw that helps in preventing spills while traveling or in a car, as well as production of sippers that are bio-friendly and do not release toxins into water or juices are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers operating in the market in order to gain a competitive advantage.

Increasing in number of childcare centers in countries in the Europe region is expected to fuel market growth, as such centers encourage use of sippers to feed toddlers in their care. In addition, manufacturers in the region are involved in development of materials for bottle production that does not harm the toddlers health.

Increasing urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers in the Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China) region is resulting into high demand for sippy cups instead of traditional feeding methods, and this is expected to further drive market growth in the next ten years. Several regulatory policies regarding the manufacture of feeding bottles in the region regarding the safe use of sippy bottles for feeding are major factors expected to contribute towards growth of the Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China) toddler sippy cups market to a significant extent.

Global Toddler Sippy Cups Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Plastic Type

Glass Type

Stainless Steel Type

Segmentation by application:

< 12 Months 12 to 24 Months 2 to 4 Years > 4 Years

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (Ex Australia & China)

Australia

China

South America

Middle East & Africa

