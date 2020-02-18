Teleradiology Market 2020-2024 Turning Heads || Leading Players are General Electric Company, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, FUJIFILM Corporation

The global teleradiology market accounted to USD 1.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players of the global teleradiology market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, Virtual Radiologic (vRAD), Siemens Healthcare, ONARD, StatRad LLC., Global Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., 4ways Limited, Sectra AB, Everlight Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., CYBERNET SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Argus Radiology, Franklin & Seidelmann Inc., General Electric Company, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, FUJIFILM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Global Teleradiology Market Definition:

Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of radiological images of the patients for the purpose of fast diagnosis and sharing the report study with other physicians through internet, latest computer clouds from one place to another such as X-rays, CTs, and MRIs. This is mostly used by the physicians due to its feature as time saving during emergency situations, cost effective and utilization of advanced information in order to deliver the services for effective treatment.

Global Teleradiology Market – Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases

Increasing healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure

Expansion in imaging procedures,

Growing R&D activities and technological advancement in digital technology

Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation:

On the basis of category, global teleradiology market is segmented into hardware, software, telecom and networking.

On the basis of modality, global teleradiology market is segmented into X-ray, computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear imaging, cardiac echo and mammography.

On the basis of end users, global teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers andradiology centers.

On the basis of geography, global teleradiology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Teleradiology Market – Competitive Analysis:

The global teleradiology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes teleradiology market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Global Teleradiology Market – Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your enquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Report range-

The report offers Teleradiology Market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Teleradiology Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Teleradiology Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

