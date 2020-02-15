GLOBAL TAXI DISPATCH SOFTWARE MARKET BY LATEST INNOVATIONS, DRIVERS, DYNAMICS AND STRATEGIC ANALYSIS, CHALLENGES TO 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
In 2018, the global Taxi Dispatch Software market size was 200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.
This report focuses on the global Taxi Dispatch Software? status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Taxi Dispatch Software? development in United States, Europe and China.
In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business.
In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The key players covered in this study
Magenta Technology
TaxiCaller
ICabbi
Cab Startup
Autocab
Taxify
Gazoop
Taxi Mobility
JungleWorks
Cab Hound
DDS
Sherlock Taxi
Quantum Inventions (QI)
MTData
Elluminati
EasyDEV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Taxi Dispatch Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Taxi Dispatch Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
