The global tannin market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Tannin or tannoids are a class of astringent, polyphenolic biomolecules that bind to and precipitate proteins and various other organic compounds including amino acids and alkaloids. It is a natural water soluble polyphenolic compound present in several plants. It is found in different plant organs such as leaves, seeds, fruits, roots, bark, and stem. Tannin is abundant in bark of an oak tree and in berry fruits. Other tannin-rich food items include nuts, herbs & spices, and legumes. Tannin is also abundant in chocolates and black tea. It is a natural astringent. Tannin is extracted with water or alcoholic solvents. It is also called tannic acid. It appears as pale yellow to light brown amorphous compound. The molecular weight of tannin ranges from 500 to 3,000 and up to 20000.

Plants containing tannin include wattle, trefoil, sainfoin, quebracho, mangroves, eucalyptus, and canaigre. These plants are easy to procure, and the processes of manufacturing tannins from these plants are also easy. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growth in demand for leather bags, footwear, and other goods are some of the key trends driving the growth of the tannin market and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing demand from the leather and wine industry is a major factor driving market growth.

Utilization of tannin extracts in pharmaceuticals is increasing due to the growing consciousness regarding the medical advantages of tannin-based products. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

High anti-oxidation properties present in tannins helps to provide Color stabilization of wine structural stability and these factors boost the growth of the market.

Increase in market presence through extensive supply chain is expected to increase the demand for tannin among consumers. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Stringent governments regulations, is a key restraint of the market.

Prices of required raw materials are increasing due to the rising costs of production. This, in turn, is surging the cost of raw materials, thus hampers market growth.

Demand for tannin is rising in the medical sector due to its astringent and other healthy properties is a key market opportunity.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global tannin market include Tannin Corporation, S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem, W. Ulrich GmbH, and Laffort S.A.

The Global Tannin Market has been segmented on the basis of:

Source

Plants

Brown Algae

Product Types

Hydrolysable

Non-hydrolysable

Phlorotannin

Application

Medical

Leather tanning

Wine Production

Wood Adhesives

Anti-corrosive Primers

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Tannin Market Overview Global Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Tannin Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

