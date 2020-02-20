Global Surface Roughness Measurement (Srm) Market Research, Application, Type and Future Growth Scenario

Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market

Global surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is set to witness steady CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of noncontact measurement techniques and rising usage of scanning techniques for inspecting machine components are the factor for the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global surface roughness measurement (SRM) market are Mahr GmbH; Hexagon AB; AMETEK.Inc.; Starrett; Carl Zeiss AG; Mitutoyo Corporation; KEYENCE CORPORATION.; Jenoptik AG; ACCRETECH (Europe) GmbH; FARO Technologies, Inc; Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd; Alicona Imaging GmbH.; Kosaka Laboratory Ltd.; KRÜSS GmbH; Zygo Corporation; HORIBA, Ltd; The Sempre Group Ltd; Fowler High Precision, Inc.; among others.

This report studies Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market By Component (Probes, Frame Grabbers, Lighting Equipment, Camera, Software, Others), Surface Type (2D, 3D), Technique (Contact Technique, Noncontact Technique), Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Optics and Metal Bearing, Medical& Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductor, Energy & Power, Other Verticals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market

Surface measurement-also called surface metrology-refers to the calculation of precision ground topography. Surface calculation may be necessary to determine the suitability of a surface for a specific application. Some of the common components of surface roughness measurement are probes, camera, software, lighting equipment, and other. They are widely used in industries such as energy & power, aerospace & defence, semiconductor, medical & pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for better product quality and manufacturing process are the factor for the market growth

Growing investment in R&D will also enhance the market growth

Increasing demand for automation acts as a market driver

Growing demand for vehicles will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professionals will restrain the market growth

Increasing inclination toward conventional measuring solution will also hamper the growth

Table Of Contents: Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Mitutoyo Corporation announced the launch of FORMTRACER which is a set of hybrid surface texture measuring device which can measure the roughness and contour of the surface with one module. FORMTRACER Avant series are designed to be used by exchanging the detector for both surface roughness and contour calculation. The line-up includes FORMTRACER Avant D3000/4000 which is a hybrid that endorses one-unit surface roughness and contour measurement, FORMTRACER Avant S3000 which can be used for measuring surface roughness, and FORMTRACER Avant C3000/4000, for measuring contour

In August 2018, Mahr GmbH announced the launch of MarSurf CM series of Optical 3D surface metrology systems. The new confocal technology from MarSurf CM with high-precision 16-bit HDR technology provides high-resolution topography data on 3D surfaces, allowing new insights into surface structures and processing. MarSurf CM systems provide surface finish and micro-geometry data for micron and nanometer resolution, including surface roughness 2D and 3D, bearing area, flatness, depth and weight

Competitive Analysis

Global surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surface roughness measurement (SRM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

