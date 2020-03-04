Global Surf Watches Market Application, Product Demand, Benefits, Consumption Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Business Opportunities 2025

Surf watches are specially designed watches that function under water, and thus are an essential gadget for surfers and wave riders as they provide surf reports and surf forecasting.

They provide information about wave height, wave period, water temperature, and wind speed & direction. A surf watch is a technical watch and is generally used by fishermen, surfers, sea navigators, and individuals interested in water sports.

The Surf Watches market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Surf Watches.

This report presents the worldwide Surf Watches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rip Curl

Nixon

Vestal Watches

Quiksilver

Casio Computer

Freestyle Brands

Tommy Hilfiger Licensing

Seiko Watch Corporation

Citizen Watch Company of America

Scurfa

Surf Watches Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic

Mechanical

Surf Watches Breakdown Data by Application

Fishing

Water Sports

Navigation

Others

Surf Watches Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Surf Watches Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Surf Watches status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Surf Watches manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Surf Watches :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Surf Watches market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Surf Watches Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Surf Watches Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electronic

1.4.3 Mechanical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Surf Watches Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fishing

1.5.3 Water Sports

1.5.4 Navigation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Surf Watches Market Size

2.1.1 Global Surf Watches Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Surf Watches Production 2013-2025

2.2 Surf Watches Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Surf Watches Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Surf Watches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Surf Watches Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Surf Watches Market

2.4 Key Trends for Surf Watches Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Surf Watches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Surf Watches Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Surf Watches Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Surf Watches Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Surf Watches Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Surf Watches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Surf Watches Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Surf Watches Production by Regions

4.1 Global Surf Watches Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Surf Watches Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Surf Watches Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Surf Watches Production

4.2.2 United States Surf Watches Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Surf Watches Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Surf Watches Production

4.3.2 Europe Surf Watches Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Surf Watches Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Surf Watches Production

4.4.2 China Surf Watches Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Surf Watches Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Surf Watches Production

4.5.2 Japan Surf Watches Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Surf Watches Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Surf Watches Production

4.6.2 South Korea Surf Watches Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Surf Watches Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Surf Watches Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Surf Watches Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Surf Watches Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Surf Watches Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Surf Watches Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Surf Watches Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Surf Watches Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Surf Watches Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Surf Watches Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Surf Watches Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Surf Watches Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Surf Watches Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Surf Watches Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Surf Watches Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Surf Watches Production by Type

6.2 Global Surf Watches Revenue by Type

6.3 Surf Watches Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Surf Watches Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Surf Watches Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Surf Watches Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Rip Curl

8.1.1 Rip Curl Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Rip Curl Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Rip Curl Surf Watches Product Description

8.1.5 Rip Curl Recent Development

8.2 Nixon

8.2.1 Nixon Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Nixon Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Nixon Surf Watches Product Description

8.2.5 Nixon Recent Development

8.3 Vestal Watches

8.3.1 Vestal Watches Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Vestal Watches Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Vestal Watches Surf Watches Product Description

8.3.5 Vestal Watches Recent Development

8.4 Quiksilver

8.4.1 Quiksilver Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Quiksilver Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Quiksilver Surf Watches Product Description

8.4.5 Quiksilver Recent Development

8.5 Casio Computer

8.5.1 Casio Computer Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Casio Computer Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Casio Computer Surf Watches Product Description

8.5.5 Casio Computer Recent Development

8.6 Freestyle Brands

8.6.1 Freestyle Brands Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Freestyle Brands Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Freestyle Brands Surf Watches Product Description

8.6.5 Freestyle Brands Recent Development

8.7 Tommy Hilfiger Licensing

8.7.1 Tommy Hilfiger Licensing Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Tommy Hilfiger Licensing Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Tommy Hilfiger Licensing Surf Watches Product Description

8.7.5 Tommy Hilfiger Licensing Recent Development

8.8 Seiko Watch Corporation

8.8.1 Seiko Watch Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Seiko Watch Corporation Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Seiko Watch Corporation Surf Watches Product Description

8.8.5 Seiko Watch Corporation Recent Development

8.9 Citizen Watch Company of America

8.9.1 Citizen Watch Company of America Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Citizen Watch Company of America Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Citizen Watch Company of America Surf Watches Product Description

8.9.5 Citizen Watch Company of America Recent Development

8.10 Scurfa

8.10.1 Scurfa Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Scurfa Surf Watches Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Scurfa Surf Watches Product Description

8.10.5 Scurfa Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Surf Watches Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Surf Watches Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Surf Watches Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Surf Watches Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Surf Watches Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Surf Watches Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Surf Watches Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Surf Watches Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Surf Watches Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surf Watches Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Surf Watches Sales Channels

11.2.2 Surf Watches Distributors

11.3 Surf Watches Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Surf Watches Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

