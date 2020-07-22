The global submarine cable system market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Submarine cable systems are placed underwater for integrating communication and electrical transmission across the stretches of sea and ocean. Laying of these cables takes place with the help of special ship. Rapid modernization intensifies the global submarine cable system market. Rising number of telecom and internet subscription across the globe paves a way for submarine cable system market. Submarine cable systems attempting to deploy cables in areas that were never attempted before. Submarine cables are essential in today’s world, at par with sea freight and global positioning system. The global submarine cable system market to witness an astounding market during the forecast period.

Developments in the developing economies have been exponential in the recent few years whereas, in the already developed nations, the internet is considered to be the backbone of the entire digital infrastructure. Dependence on various industry verticals on the internet to serve better to their customers has been increasing resulting in the explosion of data traffic. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high-speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries.

The data centre footprints are extensive and have been increasing at exponential rates. However, large parts of the world are still underserved. Data centres have become increasingly important nodes of information that store, process and transfer large amounts of data, and is used by various industry sectors across the globe. As economies develop, the deployment of data centres is also expected to rise. Interconnection of these data centres is through the content distribution networks that use the submarine-based cabling for their usage. This trend is expected to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow and thus, positively impact the submarine cable systems market. The bandwidth demand for the trans-pacific undersea cables network is anticipated to grow to seven-folds of the current bandwidth value, and thereby attract huge investments for the market

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising need for network capabilities due to the rising wind farms offshore and increasing telecom networks offshore is considered to drive the global submarine cable system market during the forecast period.

High installation and operation costs and cost and complexities related to that is very high and this is considered as restraints and it will hamper the growth of the global submarine cable system market during the forecast period.

Introduction and adoption of advanced technology is an opportunity to boost the global submarine cable system market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global submarine cable system market include Alcatel-Lucent, SubCom, NEC, Prysmian, Nexans, Google, Saudi Ericsson, Hengtong, ZTT, NKT, and JDR Cable.The global submarine cable system market faces stiff competition worldwide. The key players in the market are venturing into mergers and acquisitions and they are expected to launch new products in the market and they are expected to develop new technologies in the submarine cable system market. Such strategies will probably help them win over competitive edge in the global submarine cable system market during the forecast period and this will lead to grand growth of this market. Alcatel-Lucent offers services related to submarine cable systems through its Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN). ASN leads the industry in terms of transmission capacity and installed base. It has deployed over 600,000 km of optical submarine cables globally to date. It has an extensive service portfolio comprising project management and installation and commissioning services. ASN also carries out marine and maintenance operations through its fleet of cable ships. This indicates the focus of the company on achieving organic growth.

The global submarine cable system market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Communication Cables

Power Cables

Offerings

Installation & Commissioning

Maintenance

Upgrades

Components

Dry Plant Products

Wet Plant Products

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

