Global Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS) Market 2020 By Applications, Size-Estimation, Strategies, Huge-Growth, Market-Statistics, Business Strategy, Key Companies and Forecast Analysis 2025

Market Overview

The market for styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.94% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand from the adhesives & sealants market and rising demand for electrical components in the construction sector. On the flip side, environmental regulations over production is expected to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The powder form of SEBS dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the ease and flexibility in its application.

– Besides, rising demand as a replacement of PVC in various end-user industries serves as an opportunity for the studied market.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Adhesive & Sealant Segment Witnessing Increase in Demand

– SEBS is majorly used in products, such as, tapes, labels, and other construction-based adhesives, among others in the adhesive and sealant industry.

– The water-solvent-borne property of SEBS is versatile, and it exhibits properties, such as, high cohesiveness, and high peel strength. Due to this, SEBS-borne PSAs (pressure sensitive adhesives) are replacing natural PSAs in a variety of applications, which has increased the consumption of SEBS in the adhesive and sealant industry.

– Advanced production techniques, like co-extrusion with a polyolefin backing related to adhesives and sealants, have further broadened the scope for SEBS.

– The demand for adhesives & sealants has been increasing from industries, such as packaging, construction, and automotive, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to robust growth of these industries in the region.

– Hence, with increasing in demand for adhesives & sealants from such industries, the production is also increasing in the region to cater the market demand. Such market scenario is also expected to have positive influence on the demand for SEBS for adhesives & sealants application.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities in the countries, such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc., the demand and production of adhesives and sealants, and electrical products has been increasing in the country, which is further leading to increase in the consumption of SEBS in the region.

– China contributes about more than 55% of the total Asia-Pacific share in the adhesives and sealants market. SEBS products are compatible with many demanding adhesive applications, from building and construction, transportation to packaging, and tapes and labels. Hence, huge demand in the adhesives and sealants market is expected to drive the country’s SEBS market.

– China is also the world’s leading PVC manufacturer and consumer. SEBS is creating its space in the plastic industry as a potential replacement for PVC in various applications. SEBS is used in the production of toys and can replace PVC in the production of doll heads. Thus, such substitution of PVC is likely to drive the SEBS market in the coming years.

– Countries, such as India, and South Korea has been witnessing noticeable growth in the production of automotive. These countries are attracting foreign investors and automotive companies to set up their manufacturing bases. Therefore, with growing automotive production in such countries, the demand for SEBS is further expected to increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The styrene ethylene butylene styrene (SEBS) market is a consolidated market, where few players account for a significant portion of the market demand. Some of these major players include Kraton Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Versalis S.p.A (Eni S.p.A), TSRC Corporation, and LCY Group, amongst others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Adhesive and Sealant Industry

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Electrical Components in the Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Regulations Over Production

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.5.1 Key Feedstock Analysis

4.5.2 Trends

4.6 Supply Scenario

4.6.1 Production Capacity Analysis

4.6.1.1 Major Plants and Locations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Form

5.1.1 Pellets

5.1.2 Powder

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Footwear

5.2.2 Adhesives and Sealants

5.2.3 Plastic Modification

5.2.4 Bitumen Modification

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Sporting and Toys

5.2.7 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 North America

5.3.3.1 United States

5.3.3.2 Canada

5.3.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.2 Versalis S.p.A (Eni S.p.A)

6.4.3 Formosa Plastics

6.4.4 General Industrial Polymers

6.4.5 JSR Corporation

6.4.6 Kraton Polymers

6.4.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.8 LCY GROUP

6.4.9 Ravago Group

6.4.10 Sinopec

6.4.11 Trinseo

6.4.12 TSRC Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand Due to Use as Replacement for PVC in Various Applications

