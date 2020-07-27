The styrene butadiene market was valued at approximately USD 4Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 5Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

Styrene-butadiene or styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) describe families of synthetic rubbers derived from styrene and butadiene. These materials have good abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives. In 2012, more than 5.4 million tonnes of SBR were processed worldwide. About 50% of car tires are made from various types of SBR. The styrene/butadiene ratio influences the properties of the polymer: with high styrene content, the rubbers are harder and less rubbery.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The primary factor driving market growth is the growing demand in the automotive industry for high-performance tires. The increasing use of low rolling-resistance tires to reduce fuel consumption and decrease CO2 emissions is expected to increase SBR consumption.

The stringent laws are a factor that is restraining the market. As a result of these laws, the global market for styrene butadiene rubber is witnessing low participation of synthetic rubber manufacturers. Only a handful of companies are shaping up the competition landscape of the global styrene butadiene rubber market.

Styrene butadiene rubber products are used in almost all emerging industries such as automotive, construction and electrical. The extensive use of SBR in tire industry is predicted to drive the market as the demand for automobiles is increasing rapidly. Thus, the demand for styrene butadiene rubber is expected to drive the global SBR market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market has been fragmented by presence of various regional and global players. Some of the major companies are Dow, LANXESS, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, NOVA Chemicals, Versalis S.p.A., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Ashland., Trinseo S.A., Automatic Control Office, FIBERPRO PTY LTD. All the companies compete in the terms of the products they provide and the revenue that they invest in their research and development. The manufacturers focus on the nature of the product as well as on the raw materials that are offered. Petrochemical companies, typically capable of processing materials in bulk quantities tend to gain an advantage over normal rubber companies. The market is characterized by a high level of forward integration by the raw material suppliers. Numerous petrochemical companies have a presence across the value chain wherein they produce crude oil and use it for the manufacturing of synthetic rubber.

The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Emulsion

Solution

Application types

Tire

Footwear

Construction

Polymer modification

Adhesives & sealants industries

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Overview Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

