Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Summarytyrene-butadiene latex (SBL) is a water-based polymer produced by emulsion polymerisation from styrene and butadiene. SB latex is a water-based emulsion of styrene-butadiene copolymer particles. Featuring high elasticity and adhesive strength, SB latex is widely used in paper coating, carpet backing, wood lamination, and many other applications.
The global Styrene Butadiene Latex market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on Butadiene Content, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Low
Medium
High
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Synthomer
Trinseo
Dow Chemical Company
BASF SE
Mallard Creek Polymers
Ultrapave Latex Polymers
Euclid Chemical Company
U.S. Adhesive
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Paper Processing
Glass Fiber Processing
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Styrene Butadiene Latex Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Styrene Butadiene Latex
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Butadiene Content
Table Products Segment of Styrene Butadiene Latex
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Low
Table Low Overview
1.2.1.2 Medium
Table Medium Overview
1.2.1.3 High
Table High Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Styrene Butadiene Latex
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Paper Processing
Table Paper Processing Overview
1.2.2.2 Glass Fiber Processing
Table Glass Fiber Processing Overview
1.2.2.3 Paints & Coatings
Table Paints & Coatings Overview
1.2.2.4 Adhesives
Table Adhesives Overview
1.2.2.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Styrene Butadiene Latex
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Styrene Butadiene Latex
Figure Manufacturing Process of Styrene Butadiene Latex
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Styrene Butadiene Latex
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Styrene Butadiene Latex
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Styrene Butadiene Latex
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Styrene Butadiene Latex
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Low Market, 2013-2018
Figure Low Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Low Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Low CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Medium Market, 2013-2018
Figure Medium Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Medium Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Medium CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 High Market, 2013-2018
Figure High Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure High Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table High CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Low Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Low Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Low Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Low CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Medium Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Medium Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Medium Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Medium CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 High Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure High Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure High Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table High CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Paper Processing Market, 2013-2018
Figure Paper Processing Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Paper Processing CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Glass Fiber Processing Market, 2013-2018
Figure Glass Fiber Processing Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Glass Fiber Processing CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Paints & Coatings Market, 2013-2018
Figure Paints & Coatings Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Paints & Coatings CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Adhesives Market, 2013-2018
Figure Adhesives Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Paper Processing Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Paper Processing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Paper Processing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Paper Processing CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Glass Fiber Processing Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Glass Fiber Processing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Glass Fiber Processing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Glass Fiber Processing CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Paints & Coatings Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Paints & Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Paints & Coatings CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Adhesives Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Adhesives CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Synthomer
Table Synthomer Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Synthomer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Trinseo
Table Trinseo Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Trinseo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Dow Chemical Company
Table Dow Chemical Company Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Dow Chemical Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 BASF SE
Table BASF SE Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of BASF SE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Mallard Creek Polymers
Table Mallard Creek Polymers Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Mallard Creek Polymers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Ultrapave Latex Polymers
Table Ultrapave Latex Polymers Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Ultrapave Latex Polymers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Euclid Chemical Company
Table Euclid Chemical Company Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of Euclid Chemical Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 U.S. Adhesive
Table U.S. Adhesive Profile List
Table Styrene Butadiene Latex Operating Data of U.S. Adhesive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
