The global stem cell assay market was valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to its potential to treat varied range of diseases.

Stem cells allude to the undifferentiated natural cells that separate into particular cells and gap to create more foundational microorganisms. They are found in multi-cellular creatures and are of two kinds for the most part early stage undifferentiated organisms and grown-up immature microorganisms. Stem cell assays include the procedure of dissecting living cell based on various parameters such as shape, size, and others. These assays are utilized to quantify biochemical and cell capacities utilizing functional cells as analytic tools in the research of new medications. Stem cell assays are additionally used to gauge cell multiplications, motility, and toxicity.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising frequency of occurrence of chronic diseases among population is driving the growth of the market.

Growing investments in the medical biotechnology is a favourable factor driving the market growth.

Rising cost of stem cell based treatments is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Increasing stringent regulations recommended by regulatory authorities is a restraint in the market growth.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Cell Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Inc., Hemogenix Inc., Merck KGaA, and STEMCELL Technologies Inc. The other key players in the global market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cellular Dynamics International, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Hemogenix Inc., and R&D Systems. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global stem cell assay market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Human Embryonic Stem Cell Kits

Adult Stem Cell Kits

Assays

Cytotoxicity Assay

Cell Identification Assay

Proliferation Assay

Differentiation Assay

Apoptosis Assay

Isolation & Purification Assay

Functional

Applications

Drug Discovery & Development

Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

Clinical Research

End-users

Government Research Institutes

Private Research Institutes

Industry Research

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

