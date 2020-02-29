Global Stable Isotopes Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Stable nuclides are nuclides that are not radioactive and so (unlike radionuclides) do not spontaneously undergo radioactive decay. When such nuclides are referred to in relation to specific elements, they are usually termed stable isotopes. Common stable isotopes used for metabolic labeling include H2, 15N, 13C and 18O.
The global Stable Isotopes market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
2H
13C
15N
18O
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
Center of Molecular Research
JSC Isotope
Nordion
JSC Atomenergoprom
Shanghai Engineering Research Center
Urenco
LANL
ORNL
3M (Ceradyne)
Marshall Isotopes
SI Science
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Scientific Research
Medical
Industrial
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Stable Isotopes Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Stable Isotopes
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Stable Isotopes
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 2H
Table 2H Overview
1.2.1.2 13C
Table 13C Overview
1.2.1.3 15N
Table 15N Overview
1.2.1.4 18O
Table 18O Overview
1.2.1.5 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Stable Isotopes
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Scientific Research
Table Scientific Research Overview
1.2.2.2 Medical
Table Medical Overview
1.2.2.3 Industrial
Table Industrial Overview
1.2.2.4 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Stable Isotopes
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Stable Isotopes
Figure Manufacturing Process of Stable Isotopes
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Stable Isotopes
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Stable Isotopes
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Stable Isotopes
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Stable Isotopes
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 2H Market, 2013-2018
Figure 2H Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure 2H Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table 2H CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 13C Market, 2013-2018
Figure 13C Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure 13C Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table 13C CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 15N Market, 2013-2018
Figure 15N Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure 15N Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table 15N CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.4 18O Market, 2013-2018
Figure 18O Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure 18O Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table 18O CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.5 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 2H Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure 2H Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure 2H Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table 2H CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 13C Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure 13C Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure 13C Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table 13C CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 15N Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure 15N Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure 15N Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table 15N CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.4 18O Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure 18O Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure 18O Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table 18O CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.5 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Scientific Research Market, 2013-2018
Figure Scientific Research Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Scientific Research CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Medical Market, 2013-2018
Figure Medical Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Medical CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Industrial Market, 2013-2018
Figure Industrial Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Industrial CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.4 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Scientific Research Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Scientific Research Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Scientific Research Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Scientific Research CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Medical Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Medical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Medical Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Medical CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Industrial Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Industrial Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Industrial Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Industrial CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.4 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Stable Isotopes Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Stable Isotopes Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
Table Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 Center of Molecular Research
Table Center of Molecular Research Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Center of Molecular Research (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 JSC Isotope
Table JSC Isotope Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of JSC Isotope (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Nordion
Table Nordion Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nordion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 JSC Atomenergoprom
Table JSC Atomenergoprom Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of JSC Atomenergoprom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Shanghai Engineering Research Center
Table Shanghai Engineering Research Center Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Shanghai Engineering Research Center (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Urenco
Table Urenco Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Urenco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 LANL
Table LANL Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of LANL (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 ORNL
Table ORNL Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of ORNL (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 3M (Ceradyne)
Table 3M (Ceradyne) Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of 3M (Ceradyne) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 Marshall Isotopes
Table Marshall Isotopes Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Marshall Isotopes (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 SI Science
Table SI Science Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of SI Science (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
