Global Squalane Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Squalane is of a molecular formula C30H62 and has a specific stereochemical conformation. Squalane is traditionally sourced from shark liver or refined olive oil. It is highly sought after by formulators, due to its emollient properties. It is a high-end moisturizing ingredient used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products, and it is a high value, clear oil compound used in pharmaceuticals, specialty lubricants etc.
The global Squalane market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on Source, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Olive Oil
Shark Liver
Sugarcane (Sugar-based)
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Kishimoto
EFP
Maruha Nichiro
Arista Industries
Amyris
Sophim
Croda
Nucelis LLC
Caroiline
Clariant
The Dirty Moose
Kuraray
NOF Group
Ineos
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Cosmetics & Personal care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Squalane Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Squalane
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Source
Table Products Segment of Squalane
Table Global Squalane Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Olive Oil
Table Olive Oil Overview
1.2.1.2 Shark Liver
Table Shark Liver Overview
1.2.1.3 Sugarcane (Sugar-based)
Table Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Squalane
Table Global Squalane Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal care
Table Cosmetics & Personal care Overview
1.2.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
Table Pharmaceuticals Overview
1.2.2.3 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Squalane Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Squalane
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Squalane
Figure Manufacturing Process of Squalane
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Squalane
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market Dynamics
3 Environmental Analysis
3.1 Policy
Table Policy of Squalane
3.2 Economic
Table GDP of Major Countries
3.3 Technology
Table Technology of Squalane
3.4 Market Entry
Table Market Entry of Squalane
4 Market Segmentation by Type
4.1 Market Size
4.1.1 Olive Oil Market, 2013-2018
Figure Olive Oil Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Olive Oil Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Olive Oil CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.2 Shark Liver Market, 2013-2018
Figure Shark Liver Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Shark Liver Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Shark Liver CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.1.3 Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market, 2013-2018
Figure Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Sugarcane (Sugar-based) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
4.2 Market Forecast
4.2.1 Olive Oil Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Olive Oil CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.2 Shark Liver Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Shark Liver Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Shark Liver Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Shark Liver CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
4.2.3 Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Sugarcane (Sugar-based) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Sugarcane (Sugar-based) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market Size
5.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal care Market, 2013-2018
Figure Cosmetics & Personal care Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Cosmetics & Personal care CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals Market, 2013-2018
Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018
Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
5.2 Market Forecast
5.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal care Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Cosmetics & Personal care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Cosmetics & Personal care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Cosmetics & Personal care CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Pharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Pharmaceuticals CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
5.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6 Market Segmentation by Region
6.1 Market Size
6.1.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type
6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application
6.1.2 North America
6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type
Figure North America Market Size by Type
Figure North America Market Share by Type
6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application
Figure North America Market Size by Application
Figure North America Market Share by Application
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type
Figure Europe Market Size by Type
Figure Europe Market Share by Type
6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application
Figure Europe Market Size by Application
Figure Europe Market Share by Application
6.1.4 South America
6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type
Figure South America Market Size by Type
Figure South America Market Share by Type
6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application
Figure South America Market Size by Application
Figure South America Market Share by Application
6.1.5 Middle East & Africa
6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018
6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type
6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application
6.2 Market Forecast
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)
Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025
7 Market Competitive
7.1 Global Market by Vendors
Table Global Squalane Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
Table Global Squalane Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)
Table Global Squalane Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)
7.2 Market Concentration
Figure Squalane Market Concentration by Region
7.3 Price & Factors
Table Price Factors List
7.4 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
8 Major Vendors
8.1 Kishimoto
Table Kishimoto Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kishimoto (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.2 EFP
Table EFP Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of EFP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.3 Maruha Nichiro
Table Maruha Nichiro Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Maruha Nichiro (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.4 Arista Industries
Table Arista Industries Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Arista Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.5 Amyris
Table Amyris Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Amyris (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.6 Sophim
Table Sophim Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sophim (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.7 Croda
Table Croda Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Croda (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.8 Nucelis LLC
Table Nucelis LLC Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Nucelis LLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.9 Caroiline
Table Caroiline Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Caroiline (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.10 Clariant
Table Clariant Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Clariant (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.11 The Dirty Moose
Table The Dirty Moose Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of The Dirty Moose (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.12 Kuraray
Table Kuraray Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Kuraray (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.13 NOF Group
Table NOF Group Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of NOF Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
8.14 Ineos
Table Ineos Profile List
Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ineos (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
9 Conclusion
