Global sputtering equipment market is expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Sputtering equipment are widely used in wafer fabrication and integrated circuit manufacturing process to deposit thin layer of different material on the substrate.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Increasing growth of piezoelectric MEMS due to the development of micromachined piezoelectric devices is one of the key drivers that is triggering the growth of the global sputtering equipment market in the forecasted period.

Surging demand for nanoscopic components in devices due to increasing trend of miniaturization is also a key factor boosting the growth of the market.

A major challenge for the market growth that can be a restraining factor is low returns from capital-intensive companies.

High adoption of thin film piezoelectric MEMS aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial sector is creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the Global sputtering equipment market include Applied Materials, Oerlikon, Tokyo Electron, Canon, INTEVAC, Singulus Technologies, and ULVAC. The market is highly concentrated with large number of competitors looking to increase their loyal customer base in market. Mergers & acquisitions along with constant innovations have led to a highly competitive market position.

The Global sputtering equipment market has been segmented on the basis of

Technology

Magnetron sputtering

Reactive sputtering

Co-sputtering

Applications

Semiconductor

Solar energy

Display

Data storage

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

