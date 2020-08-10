The spaghetti sauce market was valued at approximately USD 3Billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass USD 4.6Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020–2026.

Spaghetti is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta. It is a staple food of traditional Italian cuisine. Like other pasta, spaghetti is made of milled wheat and water and sometimes enriched with vitamins and minerals. Italian spaghetti is typically made from durum wheat semolina. Usually the pasta is white because refined flour is used, but whole wheat flour may be added. Spaghettoni is a thicker form of spaghetti, while capellini is a very thin spaghetti. Originally, spaghetti was notably long, but shorter lengths gained in popularity during the latter half of the 20th century and now it is most commonly available in 25–30 cm (10–12 in) lengths. Spaghetti sauces are savory toppings and mixtures of ingredients that enhance the overall taste, texture, flavor, and aroma of pasta. Pasta sauce is available in several varieties such as marinara, alfredo, and pesto, and made of different ingredients like tomatoes, basil, cheese, and others.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Huge popularity of pasta leading to increased demand for Spaghetti sauce. Pasta is among the most favorite and widely consumed Italian food product consumed throughout the world, and as such, pasta sauce is also widely consumed. Pasta is one of the most preferred food products by consumers throughout the world. The global pasta sauce market has witnessed flourishing growth in the past few decades. With the increasing popularity of pasta, the global pasta sauce market is set to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for lip-smacking food products. In the global food and beverage market, customers are getting attracted towards lip-smacking food products. In addition, flavor inspiration is also influencing the food and beverage market, as people explore more of the world through the palatability of their cuisines. In the pasta sauce market, flavor inspiration is one of the major factors resulting in the booming demand of pasta sauce among customers. Pasta sauce is made with a variety of food ingredients that impart their taste, aroma, and texture to the pasta sauce.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as condiments and vegetables, used in making of sauces and government regulations for the use of chemical-based preservatives in food products act as the major restraints for this market.

Growth in demand for western food recipes such as different types of pastas and increase in popularity of fast food among youth are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global spaghetti sauce market has been fragmented by presence of various regional and global players. Increased penetration of pasta sauce producers in developing economies has made the pasta sauce market more competitive with frequent and innovative product launches, more convenient delivery of products, and high-quality certified products. In the global pasta sauce market, players are following aggressive acquisition strategies for their global expansion and to increase their customer base. Leading companies in the pasta sauce market are B&G Foods, Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Mizkan America, Inc., Premier Foods Group Limited and The Kraft Heinz Company.

The global spaghetti sauce market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Red sauce

White sauce

Green sauce

Emulsified sauce

Meat-based sauce

Vegetable sauce

Application types

Supermarket

Convenience stores

Grocery stores

Online stores

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Spaghetti Sauce Market Overview Global Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Spaghetti Sauce Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

