Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Opportunities, Business Growth and Future Scope 2025

The solid-state and other energy-efficient lighting forms are used To resolve the problem of expanding crisis of energy and its increasing consumption, that results in the depletion of the fossil fuels and increase the pollution.Solid-state lighting refers to a type of lighting that uses semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), or polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) as sources of illumination rather than electrical filaments, plasma (used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps), or gas.

The Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting.

This report presents the worldwide Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Phillips Lighting Holding

OSRAM Licht

Cooper Industries

Dialight

Samsung

General Electric

Cree

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group

Sharp

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Solid-State Lighting

Hid Lighting

Plasma And Induction Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solid-State Lighting

1.4.3 Hid Lighting

1.4.4 Plasma And Induction Lighting

1.4.5 Fluorescent Lighting

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Lighting

1.5.3 Commercial Lighting

1.5.4 Residential Lighting

1.5.5 Automotive Lighting

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size

2.1.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production 2013-2025

2.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market

2.4 Key Trends for Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production

4.2.2 United States Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production

4.3.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production

4.4.2 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production

4.5.2 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production

4.6.2 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production by Type

6.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue by Type

6.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Phillips Lighting Holding

8.1.1 Phillips Lighting Holding Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.1.5 Phillips Lighting Holding Recent Development

8.2 OSRAM Licht

8.2.1 OSRAM Licht Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 OSRAM Licht Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 OSRAM Licht Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.2.5 OSRAM Licht Recent Development

8.3 Cooper Industries

8.3.1 Cooper Industries Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Cooper Industries Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Cooper Industries Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.3.5 Cooper Industries Recent Development

8.4 Dialight

8.4.1 Dialight Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.4.5 Dialight Recent Development

8.5 Samsung

8.5.1 Samsung Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.6 General Electric

8.6.1 General Electric Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

8.7 Cree

8.7.1 Cree Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.7.5 Cree Recent Development

8.8 Virtual Extension

8.8.1 Virtual Extension Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.8.5 Virtual Extension Recent Development

8.9 Zumtobel Group

8.9.1 Zumtobel Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.9.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Development

8.10 Sharp

8.10.1 Sharp Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Sharp Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Sharp Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

8.10.5 Sharp Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Distributors

11.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

